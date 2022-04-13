PHILIPPINES, April 13 - Press Release April 13, 2022 De Lima's brother, volunteers do house-to-house campaign; enlighten communities about 4Ps Law Re-electionist Senator Leila M. de Lima shared that her brother, Vicente "Vicboy" M. de Lima II, along with volunteers, recently visited communities in South Caloocan to personally help in the house-to-house campaign for her candidacy. De Lima's official Facebook and Twitter accounts shared the link of Vicboy's FB post narrating how the recent experience allowed him to enlighten the people about Republic Act No. 11310 or the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) Institutionalization Act, which the Senator principally sponsored and authored. On De Lima's request, the proposed measure was sponsored and defended at the Senate's plenary session by Sen. Antonio "Sonny" Trillanes IV. "My brother, Vicboy, is doing H-2-H in certain communities to enlighten them about the 4Ps Law. Happy to share his post," De Lima said. In the said Facebook post, Vicboy said he was invited by the group Kusina ni Leni-Kiko & Bigkis ng PWD Association (KLK-BIPA) to explain the 4Ps Law, noting that "kinuwento ko sa kanila kung paano naging batas ito." He related how, back in 2018, Senate Bill No. 2117 (SB 2117: An Act Institutionalizing the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program) was submitted in the Senate. "Ang may akda po at principal sponsor ng SB 2117 ay si Sen. Leila de Lima, ang Chairperson ng Committee on Social Justice, Welfare and Rural Development." he said. "Dahil po detained si Sen. De Lima, ang nagtalumpati (Sponsorship speech) po ay si Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV. Masugid na nagtulungan si Sen. De Lima at Sen. Trillanes para sa SB 2117," he added. RA No. 11310, also known as 4Ps Law, provides conditional cash grants to qualified indigent families for a maximum of seven years, to improve their health, nutrition, and the education of their children aged 0-18. Under the law, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) shall conduct and revalidate qualified beneficiaries using a standard targeting system every three years. Farmers, fisherfolks, and those in the informal sector and in disadvantaged areas shall be automatically included in the standardized targeting by the household-beneficiary. Vicboy said the passage into law of 4Ps bill is proof that De Lima continues to fulfill her mandate to the Filipino people despite her continued unjust detention. "Ang pagsasabatas ng 4Ps Law ay isang patunay po na kahit detained (unjustly) si Sen. De Lima, patuloy na ginagawa niya ang kanyang trabaho bilang Senador ng ating Republika ng Pilipinas," he said. "Ang pagsasabatas ng 4Ps ay nangangahulugan na kahit magbago kung sino ang nakaupong pangulo, hindi puwede tanggalin ang tulong ng 4Ps sa mga nangangailangan nating kababayan. "Sabi nga po ng 'Ina ng 4Ps' na si Sen. De Lima: 'Ang 4Ps ay batas na, at hindi mahihinto ang serbisyong natatanggap ng mga benepisyaryo kahit sino ang maupo,'" he added. Recently, De Lima dispelled fake news stories peddled by sinister quarters claiming that 4Ps services will be discontinued if the incumbents are not elected.