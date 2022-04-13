IAM finds no abnormalities in re-tests on cold-chain aquatic products imported from Myanmar and Thailand

MACAU, April 13 - The General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China announced on April 12 that samples of the packaging of frozen aquatic products imported from aquatic product manufacturers in Myanmar and Thailand with registration numbers YGN/090/MMH/DOF and 1180 respectively tested positive in novel coronavirus nucleic acid tests. In view of this, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) has immediately launched the contingency plan. Measures such as source tracing, investigation and re-tests of the products of the involved manufacturers have been adopted. Local businesses have been requested to immediately seal the products sourced from the involved manufacturers, and samples have been collected for re-tests. No abnormalities have been found. Meanwhile, IAM has immediately suspended the import applications of the products of the involved manufacturers.

Since July 2020, IAM has collected samples of frozen aquatic products imported from Myanmar and Thailand and their outer and inner packaging for nucleic acid tests for multiple times, and novel coronavirus has not been found. Over the past three months, IAM has also carried out disinfection and sample testing of the products imported from the mentioned countries in compliance with pandemic prevention measures, and only products which have passed the inspections can enter Macao.

IAM has continuously adopted prevention and regulation measures on imported cold-chain food products, and has formulated contingency plans corresponding to the risks. When notified that a product from a registered establishment in a certain country or region has tested positive for novel coronavirus, IAM takes a series of arrangements to suspend the application for import and inspection on the level of import into Macao. When the suspension period expires, IAM also carries out nucleic acid tests on the outer packaging, inner packaging and food products of the registered establishment so as to strictly prevent the transmission of novel coronavirus through cold-chain food products and their outer packaging. On the level of market sales and circulation, IAM evaluates the stock of the products imported from the registered establishment into Macao in the past through the “cold-chain food products tracing system”, notifies businesses to immediately seal the products and sends staff to collect random samples for nucleic acid tests again to further eliminate the risk.

According to the information of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the research of international food safety risk assessment organisations, there is currently no evidence that novel coronavirus pneumonia can be directly transmitted through food. Therefore, the public should always pay attention to their personal, food and environmental hygiene and remember the following: