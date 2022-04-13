PM extends warmest wishes to Laos on traditional New Year festival

VIETNAM, April 13 -

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính talked on Tuesday with Lao counterpart Phankham Viphavanh. — VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Tuesday held a phone conversation with Lao counterpart Phankham Viphavanh on the occasion of Pi Mai, Laos’ traditional New Year Festival from April 14-16.

On behalf of the leaders of the Party, State and people of Việt Nam, PM Chính conveyed his warmest New Year greetings to the leaders of the Lao Party, State, and Lao people on the occasion of the festival.

The Vietnamese Government leader congratulated the important results achieved by the Government and people of Laos in implementing the Resolution of the 11th National Congress of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and the 9th five-year socio-economic development plan, and expressed his belief that, under the leadership of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party, Lao people will attain even greater accomplishments, contributing to a prosperous and developing Laos.

Lao PM Phankham Viphavanh sincerely thanked the Vietnamese leader for his kind greetings on behalf of the Leaders of the Party, State and people of Việt Nam, emphasising that this vividly demonstrates the great friendship and special solidarity between the two parties and countries.

Lao PM congratulated and expressed his appreciation towards the important, comprehensive and historically significant achievements that the Government and people of Việt Nam under the wise leadership of the Communist Party, have made in the đổi mới (Reforms) and international integration processes, especially the recent successes in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic, reopening and recovery of socio-economic activities.

The two Prime Ministers expressed their delight at the steady development of bilateral relations in recent times, stressing that in the context of complicated developments in the world and in the region, the two sides need to continue to strengthen cooperation and support each other to build an "independent and self-reliant" economy, working together in constantly cultivating and consolidating the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Việt Nam and Laos.

The two sides agreed to maintain regular exchange of delegations and high-level contacts; coordinate to effectively implement high-level agreements and results of the 44th meeting of the Việt Nam – Laos Inter-governmental Committee; continue to improve the effectiveness of cooperation in defence and security, trade and investment, transport linkages, energy, education and training, health care, culture, as well as cooperation between localities of the two countries.

Lao and Vietnamese leaders also pledged to well coordinate in implementing activities within the framework of "The Year of Friendship and Solidarity between Việt Nam and Laos”, the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, and the 45th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation between Việt Nam and Laos.

The two Prime Ministers also agreed to continue to closely coordinate and support each other at international, regional, and sub-regional forums, contributing to promoting peace, stability, and cooperation in the ASEAN Community, in the region, and in the world. — VNS