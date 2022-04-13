PHILIPPINES, April 13 - Press Release April 13, 2022 Gordon humbled after being named adopted son of Catanduanes Senator Richard J. Gordon today thanked the province of Catanduanes for anointing him as an adopted son. Gordon, a reelectionist lawmaker, was recognized by the Catanduanes provincial government in his efforts to help its residents recover from various calamities. "We are thankful and humbled by the recognition that was accorded to us by the province of Catanduanes. We are merely doing our job to improve the lives of uplifting the dignity of the most vulnerable," said Gordon. "Sinisigurado ko na hindi kailan mapapabayaan ang Catanduanes, at kahit ano pang probinsya ng Pilipinas dahil trabaho natin ang tumugon sa mga tinamaan ng kalamidad, at mapabuti ang buhay ng mga nangangailangan," he added. In its Resolution No. 728-2021, which was unanimously approved by the Catanduanes Sangguniang Panlalawigan, Gordon was cited for spearheading various relief efforts in the Philippine Red Cross (PRC), where he had served as governor since 1986 and Chairman since 2004. Several days after Typhoon Nina made landfall and battered Catanduanes in January 2017, Gordon made his presence felt in the affected areas by providing welfare assistance, debris clearing, and provision of hot meals to victims. It may also be recalled that in November 2020, when Typhoon Rolly made its mark in the island province, the PRC, again led by Gordon, conducted the distribution of relief supplies. Through these efforts, Gordon was able to impart genuine concern and compassion to the Catandungangons, per the resolution. "His leadership and dedication towards his calling, both as a Senator and the Chairman of the Philippine Red Cross, earned him the love and admiration of the entire country, especially the Province of Catanduanes," mentioned the resolution. "In appreciation of the efforts of PRC Chairman Senator Richard Gordon in helping our province and its people, which endeared him more to the Catandungangons, deems it fit to initiate this adoption," it continued. Aside from disaster relief, Gordon sprang into action by helping vaccinate around 3,000 children against measles and polio in 2020. It had also served almost 4,800 patients through its blood bank, dispensing 8,379 units of the life-preserving liquid. To help quench the dry spell that struck the province, the PRC deployed water tankers to alleviate the problem of residents, distributing more than 4.3 million liters of potable water. Gordon was awarded the resolution during his visit to the province as a guest candidate of the Robredo-Pangilinan tandem, whose sorties drew thousands of supporters. In his successful 2016 senatorial bid, Gordon was voted by over 43,000 residents, which was enough to place him with the roster of the top 12 candidates.