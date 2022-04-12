TAJIKISTAN, April 12 - On April 12, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, sent a congratulatory telegram to the newly elected Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Shahbaz Sharif, which reads:

"Your Excellency,

Please accept our sincere congratulations on your election to the high post of the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

I am sure that during your tenure in this responsible state position, the Tajik-Pakistani relations of friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation, which are featured by long-standing good traditions, steadily moving along the trajectory of strengthening and expanding, will have an effective continuation.

We highly appreciate the process of developing multifaceted ties between our countries and are interested in further enriching their content in all spheres of mutual interests.

In this context, I express our readiness to make further joint efforts in this field.

I wish you good health and great success, and peace, stability, well-being and prosperity to the fraternal people of Pakistan.”