Molybdenum Disulfide Market Sale to Reach USD 589.24 Million in 2030: Repots And Data

Key factors driving market revenue growth are increasing demand for lubricants that efficiently work in inert & moisture-free environments in industrial setting

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by Reports and Data, global Molybdenum Disulfide Market size is expected to reach USD 589.24 Million in 2030 and register a CAGR of 3.68% over the forecast period. Molybdenum disulfide is extensively used in helicopter rotor blades, elevators, laser solar cells, semiconductors, warheads, nozzles, and impingement coatings. Increasing demand for molybdenum disulfide grease in automotive applications is a key factor that will upsurge market revenue growth. Molybdenum disulfide, also known as MoS2, is silvery black inorganic compound that can be used as dry lubricant in paints, dispersions, and coatings. It exhibits various excellent properties such as high tensile strength, low coefficient of friction, radiation protection, and stability in most solvents.

Molybdenum disulfide finds application in petrochemical industry as a catalyst in desulfurization, and in other organic reactions as hydrogenation catalyst. In the electronics industry, it is utilized in ultra-low power transistors, field-effect transistors, photo detectors, and image sensors owing to its semiconductor attributes. Molybdenum disulfide transistors are expected to exceed the performance of silicon-based field-effect transistors in terms of power efficiency, and on/off ratio. MoS2 can protect a component from corrosion when combined with resins or binders. In the medical sector, the potential of molybdenum disulfide nanocomposites in cancer detection, cure, and antibacterial materials is in the stage of research.

Molybdenum disulfide is widely used in end-use industries such as chemical and petrochemical, automotive, industrial, aerospace and defense, construction, electronics, metal and mining, and others. Chemical and petrochemical industry segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2021. This can be attributed to growing usage of molybdenum disulfide as solid lubricant and hydro desulfurization catalyst in chemical and petrochemical applications. Asia Pacific market is expected to register fastest CAGR among all regions over the forecast period. Major factors contributing to revenue growth are rapid industrialization, growing automobile industry, and construction sectors in the region.

Some major companies operating in the market include

Moly Metal LLP, Rose Mill Company, China Molybdenum Co., Ltd, Yogi Dye Chem Pvt. Ltd., Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd., Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., US Research Nanomaterials, Inc., American Elements, Fuchs Petrolub SE, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., among others.

Some Key Highlights From the Report:

In February 2021, the Fuchus group acquired 70% of the lubricant business of the specialty distributor STD & S Co., Ltd. based in Vietnam and integrated it into the subsidiary Fuchus Lubricants Vietnam Company Ltd.

Powder form segment is expected to register fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Recent development of 2D molybdenum disulfide and growing demand for its application in cold forging are important drivers for market revenue growth in the segment.

The North America molybdenum disulfide market accounted for second largest revenue share in the global market in 2021. Presence of major molybdenum producing countries , growing end-use industries such as aerospace and automotive are some major factors fostering market revenue growth of the North America molybdenum disulfide market.

Form Outlook (Volume, Tons; 2019-2030 and Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Powder

Crystals

Application Outlook (Volume, Tons; 2019-2030 and Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Greases

Machinery Parts

Others (Transportation & Mining)

Pastes

Machinery Parts

Splines

Gears

Universal Joints

Metal Forming

Oil & Synthetic Fluid

Gears

Reducers

Cams

Others

Water Suspensions

Lubrication

Threads

Slices

Packaging

Die Casting

Coatings

Threads

Tools

Switches

Locks

Valves

Slide

Process Lubrication

Metal Working

Metal Working Compounds

Extrusion

Cold Forming

Wire Drawing

Deep Drawing

Pure/Mix Powders

Punch Line

Forming

Stamping

Relays

Switches

Packaging

End-Use Outlook (Volume, Tons; 2019-2030 and Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Chemical & Petrochemical

Automotive

Industrial Usage

Aerospace & Defense

Construction

Electronics

Electrochemical Sensors

Biosensor

Metal & Mining

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Tons; 2019-2030 and Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

