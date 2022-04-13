Potassium Iodide Market Demand is Anticipated to Reach USD 1.38 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 6.8% Says-Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Surging demand from the pharmaceutical industry is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global potassium iodide market is expected to reach USD 1.38 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growth of the industry is attributed to the growing application of potassium iodide amongst end-user industries.

Potassium iodide finds usage in combination with anti-thyroid medicines to make arrangements for surgical removal of the thyroid gland and treat specific conditions of hyperthyroidism, among others. In cases of exposure to radiation, potassium iodide prevents the thyroid from absorbing radioactive iodine, thereby protecting it from damage and decreasing the risk of occurrence of thyroid cancer.

Potassium iodide is applied as a mucoactive agent for people suffering from chronic breathing disorders, such as bronchitis, asthma, and emphysema. It function by loosening the mucus that accumulates in the lungs so that it can then pass through the windpipe and eliminated from the human body.

Potassium iodide finds widespread application as an intravascular contrast medium for medical imaging applications. It is deployed in the X-ray-based imaging procedures, including radiography and computed tomography, for improving the visibility of internal structures.

Additionally, a potassium iodide saturated solution is an essential drug in the therapeutic process by a dermatologist and is beneficial for the treatment of various conditions owing to its immunomodulatory properties.

By application, adsorbent & absorbent held a substantial market share in 2018. Potassium iodide is used as an absorbent for glandular swellings or hyperplastic fibrous tissues and protection of the thyroid gland in a radioactive emergency, among others.

By distribution channel, the online distribution channel is projected to grow at a faster rate of 9.4% in the forecast period, as this mode of distribution has the advantage of providing a broader exposure to the product produced by the manufacturers, especially with the proliferation of smart devices and internet connectivity.

By industry vertical, the personal care industry is expected to witness the highest growth rate of 7.3% in the forecast period.

The market in the Asia Pacific region contributed to the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to witness a growth rate of 7.5% in the forecast period. The market dominance of the APAC region may be attributed to the swift growth of the pharmaceutical and food & beverage industries and a constant rise in population in emerging economies like China and India.

Key participants include Merck Millipore, Adani Pharmaceuticals, Nippoh Chemicals Company Limited, Iofina PLC, GODO SHIGEN Company Limited, Hanwei Chemical, JIODINE Chemical, Boyuan Pharmaceutical, William Blythe, and Lingang Chemical, among others.

Salient Trends of the Potassium Iodide Market

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommends the usage of potassium iodide as a dietary supplement as a food additive for humans and as a feed for animals.

Potassium iodide may be availed in both over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription forms.

A public health measure has been brought into effect in the countries which get little seafood to ascertain that people are getting enough iodine in their daily diet and this is done by iodizing table salt with potassium iodide.

As all forms of iodine cross the placenta, pregnant are advised to take potassium iodide to safeguard the growing fetus.

Infants have the highest risk of having thyroid cancer after exposure to radioactive iodine. All infants, comprising breast-fed infants, are required to be given the recommended dosage of potassium iodide. This, in turn, is likely to fuel the market demand

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global Potassium Iodide Market on the basis of Type, Material, End Users, Application and region:

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Adsorbent & Absorbent

Corrosion Inhibitors & Anti-Scaling Agents

Intermediates

Finishing Agents

Plasticizers

Surface Treating Agents

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Online

Offline

Industry Vertical Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Pharmaceutical

Electrical & Electronics

Chemical

Personal Care

Water Treatment

Others

Regional Outlook

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

