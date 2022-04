Senate Bill 749 Printer's Number 1584

PENNSYLVANIA, April 12 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 893

PRINTER'S NO. 1584

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

749

Session of

2021

INTRODUCED BY MENSCH, ARGALL, BARTOLOTTA, MARTIN, PITTMAN,

STEFANO, J. WARD, K. WARD, YAW AND YUDICHAK, JUNE 14, 2021

SENATOR BROOKS, HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, AS AMENDED,

APRIL 12, 2022

AN ACT

Amending the act of April 17, 2016 (P.L.84, No.16), entitled "An

act establishing a medical marijuana program; providing for

patient and caregiver certification and for medical marijuana

organization registration; imposing duties on the Department

of Health; providing for a tax on medical marijuana

organization gross receipts; establishing the Medical

Marijuana Program Fund; establishing the Medical Marijuana

Advisory Board; establishing a medical marijuana research

program; imposing duties on the Department of Corrections,

the Department of Education and the Department of Human

Services; and providing for academic clinical research

centers and for penalties and enforcement," in preliminary

provisions, further providing for definitions; in patients,

further providing for prohibitions; and, in miscellaneous

provisions, further providing for insurers and for

protections for patients and caregivers and providing for

enforcement and civil actions.

