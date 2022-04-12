Senate Resolution 272 Printer's Number 1581
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
272
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY GORDNER, BROWNE, BREWSTER, VOGEL, DUSH,
LANGERHOLC, FONTANA, SCAVELLO, BARTOLOTTA, HUTCHINSON,
MARTIN, ARGALL, PHILLIPS-HILL, ROBINSON, SCHWANK, J. WARD AND
MENSCH, APRIL 12, 2022
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 12, 2022
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing May 5, 2022, as "National Day of Prayer" in
Pennsylvania and encouraging the celebration of religious
freedom.
WHEREAS, "National Day of Prayer" is a day set aside to pray
for our nation; and
WHEREAS, In 1952, Congress passed Public Law 82-324, which
calls on citizens of the United States to reaffirm the role of
prayer in our society and to respect the freedom of religion;
and
WHEREAS, The act of June 28, 1996 (P.L.422, No.61), provides
that the first Thursday in May of each year is designated as
"Commonwealth Day of Prayer and Celebration of Religious
Freedom"; and
WHEREAS, The designated day, the first Thursday of May,
belongs to all citizens; and
WHEREAS, This annual event was not created for political
reasons or to promote any other agenda except prayer; and
