Senate Resolution 272 Printer's Number 1581

PENNSYLVANIA, April 12 - PRINTER'S NO. 1581

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

272

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY GORDNER, BROWNE, BREWSTER, VOGEL, DUSH,

LANGERHOLC, FONTANA, SCAVELLO, BARTOLOTTA, HUTCHINSON,

MARTIN, ARGALL, PHILLIPS-HILL, ROBINSON, SCHWANK, J. WARD AND

MENSCH, APRIL 12, 2022

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 12, 2022

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing May 5, 2022, as "National Day of Prayer" in

Pennsylvania and encouraging the celebration of religious

freedom.

WHEREAS, "National Day of Prayer" is a day set aside to pray

for our nation; and

WHEREAS, In 1952, Congress passed Public Law 82-324, which

calls on citizens of the United States to reaffirm the role of

prayer in our society and to respect the freedom of religion;

and

WHEREAS, The act of June 28, 1996 (P.L.422, No.61), provides

that the first Thursday in May of each year is designated as

"Commonwealth Day of Prayer and Celebration of Religious

Freedom"; and

WHEREAS, The designated day, the first Thursday of May,

belongs to all citizens; and

WHEREAS, This annual event was not created for political

reasons or to promote any other agenda except prayer; and

