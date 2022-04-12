Senate Resolution 273 Printer's Number 1582

PENNSYLVANIA, April 12 - the mambo style in the late 1930s, speeding up the traditional

Cuban dance music "danzón" by inserting a swing to it; and

WHEREAS, The springy bass lines Cachao played, alongside his

brother, pianist/cellist Orestes López, became a foundation of

modern Cuban music, later influencing salsa, Latin-infused

rock'n'roll and R&B; and

WHEREAS, Born in Havana, Cuba, in 1918 into a family of

musicians, Cachao studied classical music, was playing bongos in

a children's group at eight years of age, and played upright

bass with the Havana Philharmonic at 13 years of age; and

WHEREAS, Cachao later played with dance orchestras, joining

the Orquesta Arcaño y sus Maravillas in 1937; and

WHEREAS, As members of the Maravillas, Cachao and his brother

pioneered a new form of ballroom music derived from the

Cuban "danzón"; and

WHEREAS, Cachao integrated the popular Cuban musical

tradition with the pulsating conga, resulting in the beginnings

of the soon-to-be preeminent Latin musical genre, "mambo"; and

WHEREAS, In addition to pioneering mambo, Cachao also was

instrumental in the development of "descargas," improvised late-

night jam sessions that combined Afro-Cuban rhythms, Cuban

melodies and elements of jazz; and

WHEREAS, Due to the Cuban government's strict policy on

American-influenced culture, Cachao left Cuba in 1962 for Spain

before moving to the United States in 1963; and

WHEREAS, In New York, Cachao started a career as a session

and live musician for a variety of bands during the rise

of "boogaloo," and later, "salsa"; and

WHEREAS, In the 1970s, he headlined at famous Las Vegas

hotels and ultimately settled in Miami in 1978; and

