Must High-Tech Expo announces Greentech Day event to explore the Greentech Trends and Innovations in 2022.
The policy, content preparation and communication of Must always emphasizes the fact for the requirement of environmental and emotional balance of the entities of physical world. ”PARIS, ÎLE-DE-FRANCE, FRANCE, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We organize Greentech Day event to bring together professionals, designers, engineers, innovators, influencers, addicts, manufacturers from across the Green Tech ecosystem to explore technology trends and innovations in 2022 for GreenTech.
— Said Hanene Maupas, Must CEO.
Greentech scope is any friendly environmental technology helping in reducing greenhouse gas emission, both from direct and indirect emissions by using greener energy production, reducing pollution, and preventing climate damage reversal. Energy efficiency remains the biggest Greentech segment driven by renewable sources of energy as photovoltaics and wind power, followed by sustainable mobility driven by electric mobility and sustainable water management. The Greentech covers a vast industrial line from manufacturing to packaging to supply chain and uses multiple technologies wireless sensors/IoT, AI/ML, cloud computing, real time data analytics and sharing.
In this conference, we will focus on getting the latest innovation and trends in greentech to help our high-tech community to address their biggest problems, build their roadmap and find their next partners. We will deep dive, from INNOVATIVE TECHNOLOGIES DEVELOPED FOR SUSTAINABLE ENVIRONMENT to AWARENESS & OPPORTUNITIES TO BECOME MORE ENVIRONMENTALLY FRIENDLY.
Among the speakers, you will meet technology leaders of the GreenTech industry as well as most recognized startups with disruptive technologies.
To learn about the event speakers and attendees, please visit our LinkedIn event page.
https://www.linkedin.com/events/6854712908580978688/
The livestream is hosted by Must High-Tech Expo, a digital venue and B2B Metaverse Platform that aims to be the first global, effective, and trusted way to create a community of reliable organizations that are part of the high-tech value chain.
To visit our B2B High-Tech digital venue and B2B metaverse
https://net-must.com/exhibition/viewer/8d7f929d-34cd-4bb7-9db6-9e7c4a41c8ab?hall=610192e3-09c4-4605-b624-cfcd68037c07&skipIntro=true
To own your booth or your showroom at the B2B Metaverse, don't hesitate to request a free trial at must-marketing@net-must.com
This booth will help you to:
• Discover a new B2B metaverse experience and showcase your products
• Stay connected to your global ecosystem, companies and industry professionals
• Get a chance to speak and participate in several events during the year
• Create content and be more visible in an international community
• Build new leads everyday
To visit the booth of one of our exhibitor: Brite solar
https://net-must.com/join-exhibition-booth?uid=8d7f929d-34cd-4bb7-9db6-9e7c4a41c8ab&boothId=21VE0051BO744
Everyone can also ask questions during the sessions on the session chat or Twitter using the hashtag #askmusthightechexpo.
To register as visitor for free
https://net-must.com/exhibition/51/event/21b01055-cae9-4dd8-856e-0fda58cfe691
Limited seating in the discussion panel will be available for media who would like to join our online conference stage and participate in the Virtual Press Room content and interviews. Media are invited to send an email to must-marketing@net-must.com
To load Must High-Tech Expo APP, https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.netmust.netmust&hl=fr&gl=US
@Must High tech Expo
Must High-Tech Expo aims to be the global, effective and trusted way to create a community of reliable organizations that are part of the hightech value chain. It is an an All-in-one B2B Metaverse platform to manage high-tech ecosystem, community, and host events. Our AI powered metaverse platform offers an immersive experience to your audience.
GreenTech Day Apr 20, 2022