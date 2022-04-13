Must High-Tech Expo announces Greentech Day event to explore the Greentech Trends and Innovations in 2022

Must High-Tech Expo announces Greentech Day event to explore the Greentech Trends and Innovations in 2022.

The policy, content preparation and communication of Must always emphasizes the fact for the requirement of environmental and emotional balance of the entities of physical world. ”
— Said Hanene Maupas, Must CEO.
PARIS, ÎLE-DE-FRANCE, FRANCE, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We organize Greentech Day event to bring together professionals, designers, engineers, innovators, influencers, addicts, manufacturers from across the Green Tech ecosystem to explore technology trends and innovations in 2022 for GreenTech.

Greentech scope is any friendly environmental technology helping in reducing greenhouse gas emission, both from direct and indirect emissions by using greener energy production, reducing pollution, and preventing climate damage reversal. Energy efficiency remains the biggest Greentech segment driven by renewable sources of energy as photovoltaics and wind power, followed by sustainable mobility driven by electric mobility and sustainable water management. The Greentech covers a vast industrial line from manufacturing to packaging to supply chain and uses multiple technologies wireless sensors/IoT, AI/ML, cloud computing, real time data analytics and sharing.

In this conference, we will focus on getting the latest innovation and trends in greentech to help our high-tech community to address their biggest problems, build their roadmap and find their next partners. We will deep dive, from INNOVATIVE TECHNOLOGIES DEVELOPED FOR SUSTAINABLE ENVIRONMENT to AWARENESS & OPPORTUNITIES TO BECOME MORE ENVIRONMENTALLY FRIENDLY.

Among the speakers, you will meet technology leaders of the GreenTech industry as well as most recognized startups with disruptive technologies.
https://www.linkedin.com/events/6854712908580978688/

The livestream is hosted by Must High-Tech Expo, a digital venue and B2B Metaverse Platform that aims to be the first global, effective, and trusted way to create a community of reliable organizations that are part of the high-tech value chain.

https://net-must.com/exhibition/viewer/8d7f929d-34cd-4bb7-9db6-9e7c4a41c8ab?hall=610192e3-09c4-4605-b624-cfcd68037c07&skipIntro=true

https://net-must.com/join-exhibition-booth?uid=8d7f929d-34cd-4bb7-9db6-9e7c4a41c8ab&boothId=21VE0051BO744

" The policy, content preparation and communication of Must always emphasizes the fact for the requirement of environmental and emotional balance of the entities of physical world. We are proud today to organize this livestream Greentech event to support companies either to present their Greentech innovations or to learn how to be greener " Said Hanene Maupas, Must CEO.

Everyone can also ask questions during the sessions on the session chat or Twitter using the hashtag #askmusthightechexpo.

https://net-must.com/exhibition/51/event/21b01055-cae9-4dd8-856e-0fda58cfe691

Limited seating in the discussion panel will be available for media who would like to join our online conference stage and participate in the Virtual Press Room content and interviews. Media are invited to send an email to must-marketing@net-must.com

Must High-Tech Expo aims to be the global, effective and trusted way to create a community of reliable organizations that are part of the hightech value chain. It is an an All-in-one B2B Metaverse platform to manage high-tech ecosystem, community, and host events. Our AI powered metaverse platform offers an immersive experience to your audience.

GreenTech Day Apr 20, 2022

Must is an All-in-one DBE (Digital Business Ecosystem) platform to manage your community, ecosystem, and host Events. Must helps companies and organizers to manage their ecosystem and centralize insights to take advantage of community intelligence, create more value from their ecosystem and transform their ephemeral events, unorganized interactions and scattered digital assets to a lively and organized DBE Center, enabling them to connect, matchmake, network, exhibit, celebrate, educate, create content, collaborate, share new ideas and innovate.

