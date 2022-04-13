eHealth Market To Witness Huge Gains Over 2020-2027 By Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

The growing need to curtail healthcare costs and the high prevalence of the chronic disease is driving the demand for the eHealth market.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global eHealth market is forecasted to be worth USD 314.55 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market is witnessing increased demand in the past years, owing to the surge in the prevalence of smartphones and the emergence of advanced technologies in the medical sector. Digital health has emerged as a triumphant venture, attracting several organizations and industries from outside the healthcare domain.

An increase in the need to curtail healthcare costs, rising government initiatives to support the usage of eHealth, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, and a shift in patient-centric healthcare delivery will further drive the eHealth market demand. The technology provides cost-effective healthcare delivery in both developed and developing nations. The surge in awareness of sedentary lifestyles and growing disorders such as diabetes and hypertension will further augment eHealth market demand.

Ineffective communication between doctors and patients is among the biggest cause of errors in the medical sector. eHealth apps help with these issues. They provide point-of-care tools in the devices and allow for effective communication, better clinical decision-making, and improved patient outcomes.

The report further studies the key companies operating in the industry and their company profiles, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures, among others. It also offers insights into their market reach and global position, along with highlights of their achievements and financial standings.

Key companies operating in the eHealth Market include: GE Healthcare, Allscripts, Cerner Corporation, Philips, IBM Corporation, Mckesson, Medtronic, Inc., Epic Systems, Cisco Systems, and Optum, among others.

Key Highlights from the Report

• Electronic health records are real-time, patient-centric records that make use of the available information instantly and securely to authorized users. EHR contains the medical histories of patients and is inclusive of a broader view of a patient’s care.

• Remote monitoring services is a telemedicine service increasingly being used for constant monitoring of patient’s condition and performance of control and preventive check-ups outside medical organizations. This type of care is made possible by the application of a mobile device that measures vital signs.

• Hospitals held the largest share in the eHealth market. This is due to the increasing investment in the healthcare system and the growing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases.

• The recently developed eHealth is the most effective and globally accepted technology that aids patients across the world, especially in the Asia Pacific region. The unchecked population in China and India and an increase in the geriatric population in countries such as Japan and Singapore are factors influencing the market.

The report is an investigative study of the technological developments and product advancements, along with a regional analysis for each product and application offered in the market. The fundamental objective of the report is to give an insight into the workings of the eHealth Market industry. It provides an accurate and strategic outlook of the market with a thorough assessment of the segments and sub-segments of the market. It provides a panoramic view of the industry to offer a deeper understanding of the global industry.

Emergen Research has segmented into the global eHealth Market on the basis of product and services, end-user, and region:

Product and Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• eHealth Solutions

1. Electronic Health Records/Electronic Medical Records Solutions

2. Picture Archiving and Communication Systems & Vendor Neutral Archive Systems (PACS & VNAS)

3. Pharmacy Information Systems

4. Medical Apps

5. Laboratory Information Systems (LIS)

6. Personal Health Record & Patient Portals

7. Chronic Care Management Apps

8. Clinical Decision Support Systems

9. Telehealth Solutions

10. Healthcare Information Exchange (HIE)

11. Radiology Information Systems (RIS)

12. E-Prescribing Solutions

13. Cardiovascular Information Systems

14. Other Specialty Information Management Systems

• eHealth Services

1. Remote Monitoring Services

2. Diagnosis & Consultation Services

3. Database Management Services

4. Treatment Services

5. Healthcare System Strengthening Services

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Pharmacies

• Healthcare Payers

• Healthcare Consumers

• Healthcare Providers

1. Hospitals

2. Home Healthcare Agencies, Nursing Homes, and Assisted Living Facilities

3. Ambulatory Care Centers

The report also provides the analysis of import/export, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, cost, price, estimated revenue, and gross margins. The report further discusses in detail the driving factors influencing the growth of the market currently and in the coming years.

Regional Analysis of the eHealth Market:

• North America (U.S., Canada)

• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Objectives of the Report:

• Analysis and estimation of the eHealth Market size and share for the projected period of 2019-2027

• Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape

• Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global eHealth Market Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through the study of the promising segments

• Strategic recommendations to the established players and new entrants to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities

Thank you for reading our report. For further queries regarding the report or customization options, please connect with us. Our team will ensure you get a report well-suited to your needs.

