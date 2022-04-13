Cancer Pain Market Size, Trends, Revenue, Major Players, Share Analysis & Forecast Till 2028

Reports And Data

Cancer Pain Market Size – USD 6.08 Bn in 2020, Market Trends – Identification of potential therapeutic targets for effective management of cancer pain

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cancer pain market size is expected to reach USD 8.51 Billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rapidly rising prevalence of cancer globally, increasing focus on accelerating cancer research and development of advanced therapeutics, and growing awareness of cancer pain as a clinical problem are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, rapid advancements in neuromodulation techniques, development of cost-effective non-invasive procedures, and increasing access to opioid medications are some other factors expected to contribute to market growth going ahead.

Cancer pain is one of the most significant clinical problems globally and has a significant impact on clinical outcomes. Cancer pain is a complex biological phenomenon that is not clearly understood and is observed in over 59% of cancer patients on anti-cancer treatment and 64% of patients with advanced and metastatic cancer. Proper use of therapeutic approaches can result in effective pain control in over 90% of cancer patients. However, cancer pain is still highly undertreated across the globe. In each cancer patient, different causes and mechanisms can be responsible for cancer pain and can differ with an array of tumor-related and host-related processes and factors. Increasing importance of relieving and alleviating pain and symptoms and availability of effective therapies is making it important for physicians and nurses to properly assess and treat cancer pain. Increasing number of government initiatives to raise awareness regarding cancer pain management is also expected to contribute to market growth going ahead.

In addition, rising use of non-opioids, co-analgesics, and non-pharmacological approaches to enhance analgesic control, reduce opioid dependency, and minimize adverse reactions associated with opioid use is also expected to contribute to market growth. However, lack of knowledge regarding efficient management of cancer pain, limited accessibility to opioids, and unavailability of robust healthcare infrastructure and skilled professionals in developing and underdeveloped countries are some key factors expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.

Some Key Highlights from the Report:

Opioids segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market over the forecast period, attributable to increasing use of opioids to treat moderate to severe pain, availability of opioids in different formulations, and opioids being the gold standard of cancer pain management therapies.

Rising prevalence of lung cancer globally, increasing intensity of pain in lung cancer patients, and implementation of pharmacological and non-pharmacological measures for management of pain associated with lung cancer are key factors contributing to revenue growth of the lung cancer segment.

Parenteral route of administration segment is expected to register rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period, owing to increasing preference for intravenous administration of opioids for effective management and control of pain in cancer patients. Parenteral administration offers numerous advantages such as higher bioavailability, reliable dosage, better control over dose and rate of administration, and rapid effect due to direct administration into circulation.

North America is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period, attributable to high incidence rate of cancer, large number of clinical trials for cancer therapeutics, presence of key market players, increasing investment and funding to boost cancer research, and availability of advanced healthcare and research facilities.

Key companies profiled in the market report include Sanofi SA, Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Daiichi Sankyo Company, BioDelivery Sciences International, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc., Pfizer Inc., Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Orexo AB, and Insys Therapeutics Inc.

Cancer Pain Market Segmentation:

Drug Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Opioids

NSAIDs

Nerve Blockers

Others

Disease Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Lung Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Breast Cancer

Blood Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Others

Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Parenteral

Oral

Global Cancer Pain Market Report: Regional Segmentation

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

