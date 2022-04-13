Protein Expression Market Size, Growth, Trends, Industry Share, Major Players, Industry Analysis & Forecast Till 2028

Reports And Data

Rapid advancements in medical technology and increasing geriatric population globally are key factors fueling market revenue growth

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global protein expression market is expected to reach USD 6.07 Billion in 2028 and register a robust revenue CAGR of 13.5% over the forecast period, according to latest report published by Reports and Data. Key factors driving global market revenue growth are technological advancements in molecular genetics and rising demand for biologics. In addition, increasing prevalence of various chronic diseases such as diabetes, multiple sclerosis, and cancer is expected to boost market revenue growth over the forecast period.

Protein expression is a process in which proteins are synthesized, modified, and regulated inside living organisms. It has become a vital laboratory technique in molecular biology, biochemistry, and protein research. Protein expression can be achieved by modifying gene expression and this includes 3 steps, namely, translation, transcription, and post-translational modification. It is widely used in therapeutics and industrial applications to treat various chronic and autoimmune diseases. This market is significantly driven by factors such as rising number of contract research organizations, increasing preference for outsourcing services, and enhancement of healthcare infrastructure and research facilities. Increasing demand for therapeutic proteins, higher healthcare and research expenditure, and rising number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across the globe are some other factors driving the global market growth.

However, factors such as stringent regulatory norms, shortage of funds for research, lack of skilled healthcare professionals in research institutes, especially in developing countries, and high cost of protein expression reagents and instruments are factors that could hamper global market growth during the forecast period.

Some key highlights from the report:

Among expression systems, prokaryotic systems segment is expected to account for significant revenue share between 2021 and 2028, owing to increasing R&D activities, high usage of prokaryotic systems in biologics for production of drugs, and increasing preference for prokaryotic systems due to high production capacity at minimal costs.

Reagents segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period. Factors such as rising demand for reagents and tools in research centers and pharmaceutical companies, increasing R&D activities in the field of protein expression, and rising demand for biologics are expected to boost revenue growth of this segment.

Based on application, therapeutics segment is expected to register significantly high revenue share during the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for therapeutic proteins such as insulin, enzymes, interferon, and monoclonal antibiotics for treating chronic diseases, increasing cases of chronic diseases, and rising investments in research & development activities.

Based on end-use, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment is expected to account for largest revenue share between 2021 and 2028. Factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic diseases across the globe, technological advancements in protein expression systems, ongoing research-based activities, and rising investments in research & development activities are factors expected to boost revenue growth of this segment.

North America is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global protein expression market over the forecast period, owing to growing prevalence of chronic illnesses, presence of leading biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, well-developed healthcare infrastructure and research centers, and rising number of research-based activities. In addition, rising demand for biologics and increasing preference for precision medicine are other factors supporting North America market revenue growth.

Asia Pacific is expected to register rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as funds offered by various private and public organizations, improving healthcare infrastructure, and presence of a high patient pool. In addition, rising number of contract research organizations and increasing research activities on protein expression are boosting Asia Pacific market revenue growth.

Some major companies profiled in the market report are Agilent Technologies, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Merck KGaA, Promega Corporation, New England Biolabs, Qiagen, Takara Bio, Inc., Sino Biological Inc., Genscript Biotech Corporation, ProteoGenix., Bioneer Corporation, Peak Proteins Ltd., Oxford Expression Technologies Ltd., ARTES Biotechnology GmbH and Synthetic Genomics Inc.

Protein Expression Market Segmentation:

Expression Systems Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

Prokaryotic expression Systems

Escherichia coli Systems

Others

Mammalian cell Systems

Insect cell systems

Baculovirus Expression Systems

Others

Yeast Systems

Kluyveromyces Lactis Systems

Saccharomyces Systems

Pichia Systems

Others

Cell-free Expression Systems

Others

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

Reagents

Competent Cells

Expression Vectors

Services

Instruments

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

Therapeutic

Industrial

Research

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations

Others

Global Protein Expression Market Report: Regional Segmentation

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Frequently Asked Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the estimated revenue growth rate of the global Protein Expression market over the forecast period?

What are the major factors driving the global market revenue growth?

Which are the leading manufacturers and suppliers in the global Protein Expression market?

Which regional market is expected to lead in terms of revenue share in the global Protein Expression market over the forecast years?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis of the market?

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report and its customization feature. Our team will ensure the report is well suited to meet your requirements.

