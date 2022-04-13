Automotive Active Safety System Market to Reach US$ 28.6 Billion by 2027 |CAGR of 16.4%

Automotive Active Safety System Market

SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Automotive Active Safety System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global automotive active safety system market reached a value of US$ 11.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 28.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 16.4% during 2022-2027.

Automotive active safety refers to the preventive systems in automobiles that are crucial in the prevention of or mitigating road accidents or crashes. These systems provide warnings and additional assistance, as well as aid in keeping the vehicle in the correct lane and alert the users about blind spots, which helps in avoiding accidents. Apart from this, they are also utilized to minimize the severity of an unavoidable crash. Some of the most common active safety systems include electronic stability control (ESC), tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and lane departure warning system (LDWS).

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Automotive Active Safety System Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the rising need for effective passenger and vehicle safety solutions in the automotive industry. In line with this, rapid urbanization and growing consumer expenditure capacities have increased the uptake of automobiles, thus resulting in the expanding vehicle fleet. This has, in turn, created the need for improved safety systems in vehicles to ensure optimum security and prevention of any accidents or mishaps. Furthermore, active safety systems are considered more efficient than their passive counterparts, which do not come into action until called upon. Increasing government rules and regulations, especially in developing economies, for preventing, minimizing and avoiding road accidents, are acting as another major growth-inducing factor. In addition to this, increasing incidences of drink-and-drive, along with the growing usage of mobile phones while driving, is facilitating the demand for safety features in vehicles, such as early warning signals, better grip and anti-lock braking system. Other factors, including the growing number of road trips and long-distance traveling, extensive research and development (R&D) activities, technological advancements, such as road-sign recognition cameras and GPS-linked speed limit database, which prevent the drivers from exceeding the speed limit, are expected to create a positive outlook for the market.

Global Automotive Active Safety System Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Some of the top key players include:

1. Robert Bosch GmbH

2. Continental AG

3. Delphi Group

4. ZF Friedrichshafen AG

5. Autoliv Inc

6. Hyundai Mobis co., Ltd.

7. Valeo SA

8. DENSO Corporation

9. Magna International Inc.

10. FLIR Systems, Inc.,

11. Infineon Technologies AG

12. FICOSA GROUP

13. Peugeot S.A.

14. BorgWarner Inc.

15. CAx Software Private Limited.

Market Breakup by Product:

1. Tyre-Pressure Monitoring System

2. Lane Departure Warning

3. Adaptive Cruise Control

4. Night Vision System

5. Driver Monitoring

6. Anti-Lock Braking System

7. Blind Spot Detection

8. Others

Market Breakup by Vehicle Type:

1. Passenger Cars

2. Light Commercial Vehicle

3. Heavy Commercial Vehicles

4. Others

Market Breakup by Fuel Type:

1. Diesel Vehicles

2. Petrol Vehicles

3. Electric Vehicles

4. Others

Market Breakup by Offering:

1. Hardware

2. Software



Market Breakup by Region:

1. North America (United States, Canada)

2. Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

3. Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

4. Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

5. The Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

1. Market Performance (2016-2021)

2. Market Outlook (2022-2027)

3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4. Market Drivers and Success Factors

5. SWOT Analysis

6. Value Chain

7. Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

