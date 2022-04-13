Laparoscopy and Endoscopy Devices Market, Industry Analysis, Forecasts Research, Top Manufacturers & Outlook

Emergen Research Logo

The rising occurrence of chronic diseases is one of the significant factors influencing market growth.

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global laparoscopy and endoscopy devices market is projected to be worth USD 28.30 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The laparoscopy and endoscopy devices market is observing high demand attributed to the rising occurrence of chronic diseases such as cancer. Cancer significantly impacts the societal and economic growth in the US and worldwide and is a major contributor to the cost burden of disease. It has been anticipated that 1,806,590 new cancer cases are likely to be diagnosed in the US in 2020, and 606,520 deaths will occur owing to the disease. Gastrointestinal (GI) cancer is the second leading cause of mortalities due to cancer and GI endoscopy. It is the most appropriate way for diagnosing the disease and hence boosting the laparoscopy endoscopy devices market demand.

The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Laparoscopy and Endoscopy Devices market along with crucial statistical data about the Laparoscopy and Endoscopy Devices market. The research study provides historical data from 2019 to 2020 and offers accurate forecast estimation until 2027. The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

The report pays special attention to the key elements of the market, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, risks, limitations, and other aspects. The report covers a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape with a detailed analysis of the company profiles, product portfolio, and business expansion strategies.

Key participants include Stryker Corporation, Fujifilm, Smith & Nephew PLC, Cook Medical, Boston Scientific, B. Braun Melsungen, Olympus, Medtronic, Karl Storz, and Hoya Corporation, among others.

Key Highlights of the Report

Gynecological endoscopy is likely to witness a significant growth rate in the forecast period and finds usage in diagnosing common female conditions and pathologies, including certain infertility problems, endometrial polyps, and small vaginal hemorrhages, among others.

The laparoscopy and endoscopy devices market in the Asia Pacific region is estimated to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period due to considerable economic growth, developing healthcare infrastructure, rising incidence of cancer, and a rising popularity of advanced diagnostic procedures.

In October 2019, Medtronic PLC made an announcement about the introduction of GI Genius™ intelligent endoscopy module, which deploys AI to identify colorectal polyps and offer physicians with a strong tool in combatting colorectal cancer.

The report is an investigative study of the technological developments and product advancements, along with a regional analysis for each product and application offered in the market. The fundamental objective of the report is to give an insight into the workings of the Laparoscopy and Endoscopy Devices industry. It provides an accurate and strategic outlook of the market with a thorough assessment of the segments and sub-segments of the market. It provides a panoramic view of the industry to offer a deeper understanding of the global industry.

Emergen Research has segmented the global laparoscopy and endoscopy devices market on the basis of device type, application, end-users, and region:s

Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Laparoscopy Device

Endoscopy Device

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Gastrointestinal Surgery

Cardiac Surgery

Gynecology Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Urologic Surgery

Neurological Surgery

Others

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

The complete regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report offers a comprehensive understanding of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall market growth and expansion. COVID-19 has affected the global economy by interfering with production and demand, causing market disruption, and inducing financial instability.

Key Points of Laparoscopy and Endoscopy Market:

Extensive coverage of the analysis of the Laparoscopy and Endoscopy market

Key insights into the regional spread of the industry in key geographies

Radical insights into the vital market trends; both current and emerging trends, and factors influencing the growth of the market

Comprehensive coverage of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall growth of the Laparoscopy and Endoscopy market

Complete data about the key manufacturers and vendors in the Laparoscopy and Endoscopy market

Finally, all aspects of the laparoscopy and endoscopy devices market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

