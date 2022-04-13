Global KRAS Inhibitors Clinical Trials Insight 2028

Global KRAS Inhibitors Market Is Expected To Surpass USD 4.5 Billion By 2028 With Launch Of 2 More Drugs By 2028 Say Kuick Research

KRAS Inhibitors Market Opportunity: > USD 4.5 Billion by 2028

Initially US To Dominate KRAS Inhibitors Market: >70% Market Share

Number of KRAS Inhibitors In Trials: > 45 Drugs

Number of Approved Drugs: 1 (Lumakras)

Lumakras Dosage, Sales, Patent & Price Insight

Solid Tumors Targeted Drugs Dominating The Clinical Trials

Global KRAS Inhibitors Market Trends & Dynamics

Global KRAS Inhibitors Market Future Opportunity Outlook

In last few years, small molecule drug centric approach has greatly transformed the global cancer therapy market and has helped to decrease the mortality rate by overcoming the drawback of traditional therapies such as chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and others. Small molecule drugs works by specifically inhibiting the genes which have critical role in the progression of cancers. Recently, genomic analysis have revealed KRAS gene which is highly mutated in approximately 15% of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), 3% of colorectal cancer (CRC), and ~1% of several other solid tumors. Since its identification, several pharmaceutical companies have conducted research activities for developing small molecule inhibitors for KRAS gene.

Lumakras (sotorasib) is a KRASG12C inhibitor used for the treatment of patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non- small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), following at least one prior systemic therapy. The drug is product of Amgen and was granted FDA approval on 28 May, 2021 based on promising results of overall response rate (ORR) and duration of response (DOR). The drug has been granted approval in various regions including US, Europe, UK, UAE, South Korea, Japan, Canada, and others. To further enhance the efficacy of Lumakras, several ongoing clinical trials are accessing the role of drug in combination with other small molecule inhibitors, chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and other cancer targeting approaches. These combinational approaches are expected to gain approval in coming years, which is expected to further drive the growth of market.

The promising of Lumakras in short span of time has surged the further research and development activities in this domain. Currently, more than 200 clinical trials are ongoing in global KRAS inhibitor market which is reporting encouraging response. For instance, D-1553 is a novel, potent, and orally bioavailable KRAS G12C inhibitor developed by InventisBio. In a phase I international multi-center trial in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors harboring KRAS G12C mutation, D-1553 was evaluated in 22 patients and well tolerated without any dose limiting toxicity. Further, the trial also showed that the novel investigational drug significantly improved the overall response rate and disease control rate.

The global KRAS inhibitor market is highly competitive. The key strategies adopted by the companies to expand in the market are product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and agreements and collaboration. These strategies would provide efficient products and yield strong performing products that support the market regulations and finally exhibit better customer satisfaction. The major players in global KRAS inhibitor market are Amgen, Mirati Therapeutics, Novartis, Merck, Revolution Medicines, Merck, Johnson & Johnson, Gilead Sciences, Eli Lilly, and others.

The future market scenario looks promising for the research, development and commercial viability of KRAS inhibitors. The basic targeting advantage along with the dominance of KRAS inhibitors in cancer clinical pipeline will drive the global KRAS inhibitor market during the forthcoming years. Moreover, the rise in prevalence of cancer and unmet need of targeted therapy will also enhance the adoption rates of these drugs during the forecast period. As per our report findings, the global KRAS inhibitor market is expected to surpass US$ 4.5 Billion by 2028.

