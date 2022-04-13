Homicide: 2200 Block of Savannah Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in the 2200 block of Savannah Street, Southeast.

At approximately 12:22 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, the members located an adult male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead. A second adult male victim was located at another local hospital receiving treatment for a gunshot wound.

The decedent has been identified as 32 year-old Clayton Marshall, of Southwest, DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

###