World's Top Feed Additive Companies 2022: Archer Daniels Midland, Bluestar Adisseo, Evonik Industries AG, BASF SE

SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Feed additives stand for the nutritional supplements that are utilized to improve the quality of animal-derived products, such as milk, eggs, meat, etc. They include numerous components, including immunostimulants, feeding attractants, essential oils, acidifiers, probiotics, etc. Feed additives are generally comprised of amino acids, vitamins, minerals, etc., that ensure optimal health conditions in animals. They are used for improving several physiological processes, such as stress resistance, immune function, reproduction, etc. Feed additives also aid in enhancing the efficiency of the overall feed and prolonging its shelf-life.

The increasing safety concerns towards livestock diseases are among the primary factors driving the feed additives market across the globe. Furthermore, the escalating demand for meat, seafood, milk, eggs, and other non-vegetarian products is also catalyzing market growth. In addition to this, the inflating utilization of feed additives to fulfill the nutritional gaps in animals to enhance the yield is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the elevating levels of industrialization in meat production processes are further augmenting the global market. Apart from this, the shifting dietary preferences among individuals from high-carb foods towards foods rich in proteins, vitamins, minerals, etc., are projected to bolster the feed additives market in the coming years.

Some of the Leading Feed Additives Manufacturers in the World:

• Bluestar Adisseo

• Alltech Inc.

• Archer Daniels Midland

• BASF SE

• Cargill, Inc.

• Chr. Hansen Holding

• DuPont (Danisco Animal Nutrition)

• Evonik Industries AG

• Neovia

• Nutreco N.V.



