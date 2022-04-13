Which Nutritional Feed Additives Market Investments Are Helping Improve Yield With Fewer Side Effects?

Nutritional Feed Additives Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Nutritional Feed Additives Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Feed additives manufacturers are investing in the R&D of organic feed additives as there is a growing demand for organic and natural feed products in the nutritional feed additives market. When compared to synthetic nutrition feed additives, organic feed additives have fewer side effects and also improve yield. Therefore, poultry farmers are switching to herbal nutrition feed additives. For instance, Agpulse Organics has come up with its herbal animal feed additive 'Govahnika-Biosheera' which is fed to cattle to increase milk productivity while maintaining the health of cattle and quality of milk.

The global nutritional feed additives market size is expected to grow from $6.11 billion in 2021 to $6.75 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. The global nutritional feed additives market share is expected to grow to $9.39 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.6%.

Read more on the Global Nutritional Feed Additives Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/nutritional-feed-additives-global-market-report

The rise in consumption of meat products is one of the driving factors for the nutritional feed additives market growth. Due to high meat consumption, the concern for high-quality meat is also increasing. Thus, to deliver high-quality meat, add-on nutrition feed additives are fed to the animals so that they have good digestion to build on more muscle and weight. According to the nutritional feed additives market analysis, this increases the yield and productivity and hence, the demand for the market. Currently, meat and poultry consumption in the US is more than 100 billion pounds every year.

Major players covered in the global nutritional feed additives industry are BASF SE, Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Evonik Industries AG, Nutreco N.V., Kemin Industries Inc., Adisseo, Alltech, Phibro Animal Health Corporation., and DowDuPont.

North America was the largest region in the nutritional feed additives market in 2021. Asia-Pacific was the second-largest region in the nutritional feed market. The regions covered in the global nutritional feed additive market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

TBRC’s global nutritional feed additives market report is segmented by distribution channel into direct, indirect, hypermarket/supermarket, specialty stores, online retail, by livestock into ruminants, poultry, swine, aquatic, by additive type into antibiotics, vitamins, antioxidants, amino acids, enzymes, mycotoxin detoxifiers, prebiotics, probiotics, flavors and sweeteners, pigments, binders, minerals, by form into dry, liquid, others.

Nutritional Feed Additives Global Market Report 2022 – By Distribution Channel (Direct, Indirect, Hypermarket/Supermarket, Specialty Stores, Online Retail), By Livestock (Ruminants, Poultry, Swine, Aquatic), By Additive Type (Antibiotics, Vitamins, Antioxidants, Amino Acids, Enzymes, Mycotoxin Detoxifiers, Prebiotics, Probiotics, Flavors And Sweeteners, Pigments, Binders, Minerals), By Form (Dry, Liquid, Other Forms) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a nutritional feed additives market overview, forecast nutritional feed additives market size and growth for the whole market, nutritional feed additives market segments, geographies, nutritional feed additives market trends, nutritional feed additives market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global Nutritional Feed Additives Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2604&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Medical Feed Additives Market Report 2022 – By Type (Antioxidants, Antibiotics, Probiotics And Prebiotics, Enzymes, Amino Acids), By Livestock (Ruminants, Poultry, Swine, Aquaculture), By Mixture Type (Supplements, Concentrates, Premix Feeds, Base Mixes), By Class type (Type A, Type B, Type C) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/medical-feed-additives-global-market-report

Cattle Feeds Global Market Report 2022 – By Ingredients (Cereals, Cakes and Mixes, Food Wastages, Feed Additives), By Cattle Type (Beef Cattle, Dairy Cattle, Calves), By Distribution Channel (Offline, Online) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cattle-feed-global-market-report

Animal Growth Promoters And Performance Enhancers Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Antibiotic Growth Promoters, Non-Antibiotic Growth Promoters), By Animal Type (Poultry, Swine, Livestock, Aquaculture), By Nature Of Chemicals (Microbial Products, Prebiotics And Probiotics, Yeast Products, Enzymes/Herbs, Oils And Spices) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/animal-growth-promoters-and-performance-enhancers-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/