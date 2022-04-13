Social Benefits Of Luxury Brands Drives Hypercar Market Growth Rate At A Massive 43%

Hypercar Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing sales of luxury cars are expected to propel the growth of the hypercar market in the coming years. Luxury brands have a greater perceived worth than other corporations, therefore businesses are aiming to improve their luxury vehicle sales during auto shows. A hypercar is one of the most advanced and high-performance luxury cars on the market recently. According to the limelight report in 2019, in the USA, the luxury car market accounts for 6% of total vehicle sales. Mercedes-Benz topped the sales statistics in May 2021, selling a total of 198 luxury cars. Therefore, the increasing sales of luxury cars drive the growth of the hypercar market.

The global hypercar market size is expected to grow from $18.34 billion in 2021 to $26.16 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 42.7%. The global hypercars market share is expected to grow to $94.99 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 38%.

Europe was the largest region in the hypercar market in 2021. The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest region in the global hypercar market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the global hypercars market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The launch of advanced cars is a key trend gaining popularity in the hypercar market. Major companies operating in the hypercar sector are focused on developing advanced hypercars to strengthen their position. For instance, in March 2020, Koenigsegg Automotive AB, a Sweden-based manufacturer of high-performance sports cars launched a hypercar Koenigsegg Gemara. It is the world's first four-seater hypercar, with a carbon fiber chassis powered by three electric motors with a total output of 1677 horsepower and a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-three engine with 592 horsepower. It employs Freevalve technology, which activates intake and exhaust valves via solenoids. This combined with cylinder deactivation reduces fuel consumption, claiming that the three-cylinder is 20% more fuel-efficient than a typical 2.0-liter four-cylinder.

Major players covered in the global hypercar industry are Automobiles Ettore Bugatti, Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A, Daimler AG, Ferrari S.p.A, Zenvo Automotive, Koenigsegg Automotive AB, Maserati S.p.A, McLaren Group Ltd, Pagani Automobili S.p.A, Porsche AG, and Volkswagen AG.

TBRC’s global hypercar market report is segmented by powertrain into hybrid, electric, gasoline, by technology into four-wheel drive, four-wheel steering, active airbrakes, brake steering, by chassis type into carbon fiber, steel, aluminum, by application into club, private, others.

Hypercar Global Market Report 2022 – By Powertrain (Hybrid, Electric, Gasoline), By Technology (Four-Wheel Drive, Four-Wheel Steering, Active Airbrakes, Brake Steering), By Chassis Type (Carbon Fiber, Steel, Aluminum), By Application (Club, Private) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a hypercar market overview, forecast hypercar market size and growth for the whole market, hypercar market segments, geographies, hypercar market trends, hypercar market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

