The Watches And Wonders Fair In Geneva Turns Global Attention To The Watch, Clock, And Measuring Device Market

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the global watch industry's major events has just taken place in Geneva from March 30th to April 5th, 2022, attended by 38 of the world’s leading watch brands which included Rolex, Patek Philippe, Vacheron Constantin, Cartier, Hublot, Chanel and TAG Heuer. The event was presented in a hybrid format, with nearly 22,000 physical visitors, the first in-person edition since before the pandemic in 2019 – and this was combined with a global digital reach of more than 300 million. In 2021, the Geneva event was entirely digital but was followed immediately by a number of the brands travelling to China for the in-person Watches and Wonders Shanghai. The 2022 fair reportedly exceeded expectations, in line with The Business Research Company’s recent report of robust growth in the watch sector.

Reference to the Global Market Model data reflects this growing demand in the Watch, Clock, Measuring Device Global Market Report 2022 which is anticipated to grow from $88.8 billion in 2021 to $114.7 billion in 2022, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29% and then onwards to $287.9 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 26%.

The rise in disposable incomes in developing countries was a major driver of this market, driven mainly by economic growth – China’s economy grew at 6.9% and India’s GDP grew at 7.1% – and also by middle-class population growth in countries such as China and India.

The watch, clock, and measuring device market consists of sales of products used for measuring time and physical quantity. A watch is a portable timepiece worn by individuals around the wrist, attached by a strap, a clock is a device used for measuring and indicating time, using pointers moving over a dial and a measuring device is a physical instrument used to measure various parameters.

The Watch, Clock, Measuring Device Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides watch, clock, measuring device market overviews, analyzes and forecasts watch, clock, and measuring device market size, share, watch, clock, and measuring device market players, market segments and geographies, the market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares.

