Global Chillers Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

The Business Research Company’s Chillers Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Chillers Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the chillers market size is expected to grow from $8.15 billion in 2021 to $8.46 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.81%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. As per TBRC’s chillers market outlook the market size is expected to reach $10.21 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.80%. The rise in new commercial construction buildings is expected to propel the growth of the chillers market.

The chillers market consists of sales of chiller equipment and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for controlled cooling. Chillers are defined as refrigeration system that is used to lower the temperatures of process fluids, machinery, and others by removing heat from them and transferring it to other spaces. Chillers are mainly essential for regulating and maintaining the temperatures in various industries.

Global Chillers Market Trends

Strategic collaboration between companies is a key trend gaining popularity in the chillers market. Companies manufacturing or supplying the chillers are undergoing various collaborations to develop new technologies and products.

Global Chillers Market Segments

The global chillers market is segmented:

By Product Type: Air Cooled Chiller, Water Cooled Chiller

By Power Range: Less than 50 kW, 50-200 kW, More than 200 kW

By Compressor Type: Screw Chillers, Centrifugal Chillers, Absorption Chillers, Reciprocating Chillers

By End-User: Commercial, Industrial, Residential

By Geography: The global chiller market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Chillers Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides chillers global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global chillers market, global chillers market share, chillers global market segmentation and geographies, chillers global market players, chillers global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The chillers global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Chillers Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Carrier Corporation, Daikin Industries, Trane Technologies Plc., Hitachi Air Conditioning Company, Johnson Controls International PLC, Thermax Limited, Smardt Chiller Group Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Midea, LG Electronics Inc., Reynold India Pvt. Ltd., Dimplex Thermal Solutions, Dunham Group, Frigel Firenze SpA, Friulair S.R.L, HYDAC International, Thermal Care Inc., SKM Air Conditioning, MTA S.P.A, and KKT Chillers.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

