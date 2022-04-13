Flying Cars Market Growth Soars At Rate 62% With Increasing Demand For Environmentally Friendly Transportation

Flying Cars Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increase in demand for environmentally friendly transportation will propel the growth of the flying cars market during the forecast period. Flying cars use vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) to take off cars. Flying cars are a lot more efficient over longer trips than shorter trips when compared to passenger cars. Therefore, the increasing demand for environmentally friendly transportation is expected to drive the growth of the flying cars market.

The global flying cars market size is expected to grow from $52.20 million in 2021 to $84.39 million in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 61.7%. The global flying car market size is expected to grow to $488.56 million in 2026 at a CAGR of 55.1%.

The rapid adoption of advanced technology is shaping the flying cars market. Major companies operating in the flying cars sector are focused on adopting advanced technology such as the fast-developing distributed electric propulsion (DEP) technology which plays a role in efficiency, helps with quieter take-offs, and hovering.

Major players covered in the global flying cars industry are AeroMobil, Boeing, Joby Aviation, Airbus, Cartivator, Volocopter GmbH, Terrafugia, PAL-V International, Lilium GmbH, Urban Aeronautics, Moller International, Kitty Hawk Corporation, Workhorse Group, Opener, and Jaunt Air Mobility.

North America was the largest region in the flying cars market in 2021. The regions covered in the global flying car market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

TBRC’s global flying cars market report is segmented by product into manned flying cars, unmanned flying cars, by capacity into 2-person sitter, 3 and 4-person sitter, 5-person sitter, by application into military, commercial or civil.

Flying Cars Global Market Report 2022 – By Product (Manned Flying Cars, Unmanned Flying Cars), By Capacity (2-Person Sitter, 3 And 4-Person Sitter, 5-Person Sitter), By Application (Military, Commercial Or Civil) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a flying cars global market overview, forecast flying cars global market size and growth for the whole market, flying cars market segments, geographies, flying cars market trends, flying cars market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

