Increasing Government Initiatives Steer The Healthcare Fabrics Market Growth At Rate 10%

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing government initiatives towards hygiene is driving the global healthcare fabrics market. Governments across the world are focusing on improving consumer awareness for hygiene and health. Medical textiles are used in various areas such as bedding, clothing, surgical gowns, cloths wipe, diapers and others, which increases demand for antimicrobial textiles and healthcare fabrics. Hygiene issues influence buyers to purchase sustainable antimicrobial textiles that build of pure fibers with herbal finish. For instance, in 2021, in India, the Total Sanitation Campaign (TSC) has been working on expanding the awareness of female hygiene products in villages. These initiatives will play a pivotal role in expanding the use of hygiene products, which constitute an application area for healthcare fabrics. According to the healthcare fabrics market research, the increasing government initiatives is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

The global healthcare fabrics market size is expected to grow from $16.82 billion in 2021 to $18.45 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.71%. The change in the healthcare fabric market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. The global healthcare fabric market size is expected to reach $26.96 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.90%.

Healthcare fabrics companies are increasingly focusing on developing sustainable fabrics for use in the healthcare industry. Companies are focusing on manufacturing fabrics that pose low environmental risk and emit lesser carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases. For instance, in 2021, US based coated fabrics company, Precision Textiles launched a new eco-friendly fabric for use in personal protective equipment (PPE) called EcoGuard. The material contains an additive that helps it biodegrade up to 99% more quickly than typical polypropylene gown material. The isolation gowns made of polypropylene materials take over 600 years to biodegrade in a landfill, whereas the EcoGuard material accelerates the biodegradation process to approximately six years.

Major players covered in the global healthcare fabrics industry are Knoll, Inc., Brentano Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Avgol Industries 1953 Ltd., Paramount Tech Fab Industries, Advanced Fabrics, Carnegie Fabrics, Herculite, Berry Global Group Inc., Carnegie Fabrics LLC, Eximus Corporation, Herman Miller, Inc., Standard Textile Co., Inc, Arc-Com, Trelleborg Engineered Coated Fabrics, Fabrico, Bally Ribbon Mills and Precision Fabric Group, Inc.

Europe was the largest region in the healthcare fabrics market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global healthcare fabrics market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the global healthcare fabric market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

TBRC’s global healthcare fabrics market report is segmented by raw material into polypropylene, cotton, polyester, viscose, polyamide, by fabric type into non-woven, woven, knitted, by application into dressing products, clothing, hygiene products, wall coverings, privacy curtains, bedding and blankets, others.

Healthcare Fabrics Global Market Report 2022 – By Raw Material (Polypropylene, Cotton, Polyester, Viscose, Polyamide), By Fabric Type (Non-woven, Woven, Knitted), By Application (Dressing Products, Clothing, Hygiene Products, Wall Coverings, Privacy Curtains, Bedding And Blankets) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a healthcare fabrics market overview, forecast healthcare fabrics market size and growth for the whole market, healthcare fabrics market segments, geographies, healthcare fabrics market trends, healthcare fabrics market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and healthcare fabrics market shares.

