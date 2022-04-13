Veterinary Antibiotics Market Players Improve Effectiveness And Product Quality With Strategic Collaborations

Veterinary Antibiotics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing collaboration between companies is an emerging trend shaping the veterinary antibiotics market outlook. Collaboration offer companies to combine technologies and a wide range, more diversified portfolio of products to work with, and it also improves the quality of the antibiotics and the speed at which they are producing. Therefore, companies in the veterinary antibiotics market are focusing on collaborations.

An increase in the number of zoonotic diseases is driving the veterinary antibiotics industry growth. Zoonotic diseases are infectious diseases caused by microscopic organisms, infections, and parasites that spread between animals and humans. Two of the most common zoonotic pathogens salmonella and campylobacter are present in the intestines of these animals. Zoonotic diseases are also a potential threat to humans as they get transferred through the food chain. A study conducted by the FoodNet (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, USA) found that 24,484 foodborne illnesses, 5,677 hospitalizations, and 122 deaths are caused due to zoonotic diseases. In addition, the highest incidences per 100,000 population in the USA are caused due to infectious diseases such as campylobacter, salmonella, and shigella. According to the veterinary antibiotics market analysis, there is a need to diagnose these diseases in animals at an early stage, which is a major driver of the market.

Major players covered in the global veterinary antibiotics industry are Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Ceva Sante Animale, Eli Lilly Company, Elanco, Merck & Co, Sanofi, Virbac, Zoetis, and Crystal Pharma.

The global veterinary antibiotics market size is expected to grow from $0.28 billion in 2021 to $0.31 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The global veterinary antibiotic market size is expected to grow to $0.39 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.3%.

North America was the largest region in the veterinary antibiotics market in 2021. Asia-Pacific was the second-largest region in the global veterinary antibiotics market. The regions covered in the global veterinary antibiotics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

TBRC’s global veterinary antibiotics market report is segmented by product into anti-parasitic, anti-bacterial, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug, others, by end-user into farm animals, companion animals, by administration into premixes, injections, oral powders, oral solutions, others.

