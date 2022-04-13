An art dictionary provided by Bestnetart Artgallery
Art dictionary/terminology:
Acrylic paint
An emulsion paint using a synthetic resin, now frequently used by artists as a quicker drying substitute for real oilpaint.
Artists proof (a.p.) (also e.a. = epreuve d'artiste)
A print outside the numbered series, usually 1/10 of the edition.
Aquatint
An intaglio method in which areas of colour are made by dusting powdered resin on a metal plate and then letting acid eat the plate surface away from around it. creates a granulated effect.
Bon-á-tire (fr. "good to pull", pron. bone-ah-ti-ray)
The first impression of a print run acceptable to the artist and used as the standards with which each subsequent impression is compared.
Computer art
Art, mostly drawings and graphics, produced with the aid of computers.
Dry point
An intaglio technique like engraving in which the image is drawn on a metal plate with a needle, raising a ridge which prints a soft line.
Edition
The authorized number of impressions made from a single image, including all numbered prints and proofs. a limited edition has a specified number noted on the impression.
Embossed print
Uninked relief print in which dampened paper is pressed into recessed areas of a plate to produce a three-dimensional impression.
Engraving
An intaglio process in which lines are cut into a metal plate and then filled with ink to transfer the image onto a paper.
Etching
An intaglio process in which an image is scratched through an acid-resistant coating on a metal plate. the plate is then dipped into acid which eats into the exposed surface.
Giclee print
Images generated from high resolution digital scans and printed with archival quality inks onto various substrates including canvas, fine art and photo-based paper. Giclee printing process provides better color accuracy than other means of reproduction.
Graphic
Any work printed directly on paper from plate or block.
Horse de commerce (h.c.) (fr. "outside of sale"; pron. or de comairce)
A designation for prints not in the numbered series pulled for the use of the publisher, normally limited to five or six.
Intaglio (ital. "incision"; pron. in-tahl-yo)
Any technique in which an image is incised below the surface of the plate, including dry point, etching, aquatint, engraving, and mezzotint.
Linocut
A process in which an image is cut in relief on a linoleum block.
Lithograph
A planographic process in which images are drawn with crayon or a greasy ink on stone or metal and then transferred to paper.
Mezzotint
An intaglio process in which the plate surface is roughened and then an image is created by smoothing the areas to be printed.
Mixed media
Art of the 20th c. which combines different types of physical materials or different production methods.
Monotype
A unique print made from an inked, painted glass or metal plate.
Pastel
A painting or drawing made by using pastel colour(pens). "pastel" is dry pigment bound with gum and used in stick form for drawing. a fixative is used to make it adhere to the ground.
Planography
Any process of printing from a flat surface, e.g. a lithographic stone.
Plate mark
An indentation left in the paper by the edge of the plate when an etching, engraving or monotype is printed.
Proof
A trial pull, or proof impression, of an etching or engraving made so that the artist can see whether the composition need to be revised or left as it is.
Relief
A technique in which the portions of a plate intended to print are raised above the surface, as woodcut, linocut, etc.
Roman numbered edition
A smaller edition numbered with roman numerals, usually a deluxe edition on higher quality paper.
Serigraphy (screenprinting, silkscreen)
A stencil method in which the image is transferred to paper by forcing ink through a fine mesh in which the background has been blocked.
Signed and numbered
Authenticated with the artist's signature, the total number of impressions in the edition, and the order in which the impression is signed; "5/20" indicates that the print is the fifth signed of an edition of 20 impressions.
Soft ground etching
An etching produces by mixing the ground with tallow, the design being drawn with a pencil on a piece of paper laid against the plate. the print has the soft finish of a drawing made on pencil or chalk.
State (1st, 2nd, etc.)
Version of a print which has been altered in color or image as the edition is printed.
Tempera
An emulsion used as medium for pigment often associated with Italian painters of the 14th and 15th c. made of whole eggs or egg-yolk, but milk, various kinds of glue or gum etc.
Woodcut
Same as xylography. a process in which an image is cut in relief on a wood block.
