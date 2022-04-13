Healthcare Asset Management Market to Reach US$ 25.93 Billion by 2027| CAGR of 11.7%

Healthcare Asset Management Market

SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Healthcare Asset Management Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global healthcare asset management market reached a value of US$ 13.35 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 25.93 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 11.7% during 2022-2027. Healthcare asset management is a highly systematic process that is deployed to maintain, operate, and dispose of various physical assets like pumps, refrigeration, mobile beds, wheelchairs, heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems. It is also utilized for ensuring the smooth functioning of apparatuses to enhance the quality of patient care. Healthcare asset management products include various components, such as real-time location systems (RTLs), radiofrequency identification (RFID), infrared and ultrasound.

Global Healthcare Asset Management Market Trends:

The widespread adoption of efficient asset management systems in hospitals for providing a well-maintained, clean and safe medical environment is one of the primary factors driving the market toward growth. Moreover, numerous initiatives undertaken by governments of various nations for improving the overall healthcare infrastructure are impelling the global healthcare asset management market growth. Other factors, such as the increasing need for remote monitoring and the development of mobile healthcare asset management solutions, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Global Healthcare Asset Management Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being

• Accenture plc

• AiRISTA Flow Inc

• CenTrak Inc. (Halma plc)

• Cerner Corporation

• General Electric Company

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Midmark Corporation

• Motorola Solutions Inc.

• Novanta Inc

• Siemens AG

• Sonitor Technologies

• Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

• Zebra Technologies Corporation.

Breakup by Product:

• Radiofrequency Identification Devices (RFID)

• Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS)

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Hospital Asset Management

o Staff Management

o Equipment Tracking and Management

o Patient Management

o Others

• Pharmaceutical Asset Management

o Drug Anti-counterfeiting

o Supply Chain Management

Breakup by End User:

• Hospitals and Clinics

• Laboratories

• Pharmaceutical Companies

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

