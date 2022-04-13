DNA Sequencing Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Upcoming Trends and Regional Forecast by 2028

Reports And Data

DNA Sequencing Market Size – USD 5.30 Bn in 2020, Growth – at a CAGR of 11.3%, Trend - Technological advancements in next-generation sequencing platforms

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global DNA sequencing market Size is expected to reach USD 12.55 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 11.3% over the forecast period, according to latest report published by Reports and Data. Key factors driving global market revenue growth include increased funding by public and private sectors, growing healthcare spending, and government initiatives to support large-scale sequencing.

DNA sequencing is a laboratory technique used for determining nucleic acid sequence in a DNA molecule. DNA sequence information helps scientists and researchers to investigate the functions of genes and detect abnormalities. With rapid advancements in sequencing technology, DNA sequencing has become less expensive and can be carried out faster. Factors such as favorable government initiatives, high usage of DNA sequencing in biomarker discovery, clinical investigations, forensics, agrigenomics, and drug development, and increasing research on cancer and cancer treatment are driving market revenue growth.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3705

In addition, improving healthcare infrastructure and research facilities, high demand for easy and fast clinical diagnosis, and increasing focus on developing portable sequencing technologies are expected to fuel growth of the global market. However, factors such as lack of trained professionals to operate advanced instruments and analyze genomic data, high capital investments, and fluctuating prices of reagents are expected to hamper global market growth to a certain extent during the forecast period. Apart from these, lack of funds for research and drug development in some developing countries and ethical issues associated with acquiring DNA sequences are expected to hamper overall market growth.

Some Key Highlights from the Report:

Among product and services, the consumables segment is expected to account for significantly larger revenue share between 2021 and 2028. Increasing demand for ready-to-use consumables, availability of advanced kits and reagents, and a rising number of next-generation sequencing procedures are driving revenue growth of this segment.

Based on end-use, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment is expected to register highest revenue CAGR over the forecast period. This can be attributed to factors such as increasing patient pool, rising number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across the globe, high demand for personalized medicine, low cost of sequencing, and increasing focus on developing enhanced products.

North America is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period owing to increasing prevalence of cancer, rising focus on drug development, and increased application of DNA sequencing in diagnostic, genomic research, agrigenomics & forensics, and oncology. Further, growing investments in research projects and increased funding by various public and private organizations are expected to fuel market growth in North America.

Market revenue in Asia-Pacific is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth of the Asia-Pacific market can be attributed to high prevalence of cancer, improving healthcare infrastructure, growing healthcare expenditure, rising investments in drug discovery and R&D activities, and high usage of DNA sequencing technologies in applications such as genomics and clinical research, agriculture, and forensics, and increased funding by various public and private organizations.

23andMe, Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd., Precise.ly, 54Gene, Guardant Health, Allogene Therapeutics, Pacific Biosciences, CardioDx, Helix, Human Longevity, Inc., Foundation Medicine, Freenome, Veritas Genetics, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., QIAGEN, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Macrogen, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., BGI, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Myriad Genetics, PierianDx, Eurofins Scientific, and Intrexon Bioinformatics Germany GmbH are some key companies operating in the global DNA sequencing market.

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/dna-sequencing-market

DNA Sequencing Market Segmentation:

Product & Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

Consumables

Instruments

Services

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

Sanger Sequencing

Next Generation Sequencing

Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS)

Whole Exome Sequencing (WES)

Targeted Sequencing & Resequencing

Third Generation DNA Sequencing

Single-Molecule Real-Time Sequencing (SMRT)

Nanopore Sequencing

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

Oncology

Reproductive Health

Clinical Investigation

Agrigenomics & Forensics

HLA Typing/Immune System Monitoring

Metagenomics, Epidemiology & Drug Development

Consumer Genomics

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

Academic Research

Clinical Research

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Others

Global DNA Sequencing Market Report: Regional Segmentation

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Download Summary @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-summary-form/3705

Global DNA Sequencing Market: Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary Sources

1.4.2. Secondary Sources

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Global Pharma & Healthcare Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Pharma & Healthcare Market COVID-19 Impact Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers’ analysis

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Price trend Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3705

Frequently Asked Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the estimated revenue growth rate of the global DNA Sequencing market over the forecast period?

What are the major factors driving the global market revenue growth?

Which are the leading manufacturers and suppliers in the global DNA Sequencing market?

Which regional market is expected to lead in terms of revenue share in the global DNA Sequencing market over the forecast years?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis of the market?

Browse More Reports:

Immunoprecipitation Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/immunoprecipitation-market-size-to-reach-usd-922-26-million-in-2028-cagr-of-5-2-percent-says-reports-and-data/

Viral Clearance Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/viral-clearance-market-size-to-reach-usd-1-967-68-million-by-2028-says-reports-and-data/

Hollow Fiber Filtration Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/hollow-fiber-filtration-market-size-to-reach-usd-881-53-million-in-2028-says-reports-and-data/

Lactic Acid Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/increasing-use-of-poly-lactic-acid-pla-in-biomedical-devices-to-support-revenue-growth-of-lactic-acid-market-reports-and-data-/

Desalting and Buffer Exchange Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/desalting-and-buffer-exchange-market-to-reach-usd-1-691-9-million-by-2028-says-reports-and-data/

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report and its customization feature. Our team will ensure the report is well suited to meet your requirements.

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.