Nurse Call Systems Market Analysis Report, Growth Rate and Forecast 2022-2027 | CAGR % 8.6%

Nurse Call Systems Market

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Nurse Call Systems Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," the global nurse call systems market reached a value of US$ 1.67 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2.72 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 8.6% during 2022-2027. The nurse call system (NCS) represents an electrically operated communication solution utilized to alert nurses and healthcare providers in an emergency case. The system is configured with a centralized solution that acts as a single contact mode between the nurses and the patients. It uses numerous components, such as buttons, alarms, communication devices, software services, etc., that synchronize to ensure the nurses are immediately informed of the call. The patient or physician can also press the button to activate the call light and produce a sound at the nurse's desk. The system is integrated with several monitoring systems to track the health of the patients. It allows healthcare organizations to provide quality medical services and managing nursing tasks and activities effectively.

Global Nurse Call Systems Market Trends:

The expanding medical and healthcare industries are primarily driving the global nurse call system market. NCS is widely utilized as an emergency call solution in hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, clinics, nursing homes, etc. In addition to this, continuous technological advancements, such as the development of digital NCS for streamlined and customized communication, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Besides this, the increasing adoption of integrated hallway systems, smartphone applications, and audio/visual (AV) solutions is also augmenting the market growth. Additionally, the growing number of assisted living centers and the implementation of favorable policies by government bodies promoting public health are further anticipated to drive the nurse call system market over the forecasted period.

Global Nurse Call Systems Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being

• AMETEK Inc

• Ascom Holding AG

• Cornell Communications

• Hill-Rom Services Inc

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Intercall Systems | Nurse Call Systems

• Jeron Electronic Systems Inc

• Johnson Controls

• STANLEY Healthcare (Stanley Black & Decker Inc.)

• Systems Technologies

• Vigil Health Solutions Inc.

• West-Com Nurse Call System Inc.

Breakup by Technology:

• Wired Systems

• Wireless Systems

Breakup by Equipment:

• Button Systems

• Intercom Systems

• Mobile Systems

• Integration Communication Systems

Breakup by Application:

• Emergency Medical Alarms

• Wanderer Control

• Workflow Support

• Others

Breakup by End User:

• Hospitals and Clinics

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Nursing Homes and Assisted Living Centers

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

