Single mother and former recruiter launches tech company that promises to reinvent the way we search for jobs
Single mother and former recruiter launches tech company that promises to reinvent the way we search for jobs.UNITED KINGDOM, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Natalie Richards, a single mother and former recruiter has launched a tech company that promises to reinvent the way we search for jobs.
Natalie, who has a five-year-old son and was unemployed for over four months before starting her own business, said the traditional job hunt is a time-consuming and frustrating process. With thousands of jobs being added daily across hundreds of job sites, apps and social media, it's no wonder, searching for that perfect job can seem like a never-ending process.
"As a single mother, my job search time was limited, I never had the opportunity to download every job search app and register with every recruitment agency and job site. I knew there had to be a better way, and that’s when the idea for CV Blaster was born, a simple and effective job search tool that will help job seekers save their time and energy by streamlining the job search process."
Since its launch, CV Blaster has helped thousands of people find their dream job and its process is simple and efficient. Simply upload your CV, select your chosen industry and location, and its smart technology will automatically send your CV to recruiters, uniquely suited to you.
In addition to this, CV Blaster also has its very own job search engine. Jobibo.co.uk combines all the latest jobs from Job Sites, Recruitment Agencies and Employer websites into one place, so you can search the entire job market in one go.
Natalie's five-year-old son Harrison aka Harribo is the inspiration behind the branding of CV blaster and Jobibo, and the aspiring astronaut can be seen in a lot of the marketing material. "It was important for me to create a brand that reflected the simplicity of finding a job through CV Blaster, I also wanted the brand to be personal to me, so incorporating Harrison's nickname was a fun way to do that."
CV Blaster is currently the only service of its kind and the fastest way for you to get your CV in front of thousands of recruiters and HR managers across an array of industries and locations, and best of all, it's totally free to use.
CV Blaster is the latest tech company to enter the job search market, and with its simple and efficient process, it is sure to make a big impact.
To learn more about CV Blaster, or to perhaps BLAST your own CV into the recruiter's atmosphere, be sure to visit www.CVBlaster.co.uk
