Stem Cells Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Industry Overview & Forecasts To 2028

Reports And Data

Market Size – USD 10.13 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.4%, Market Trends – Advancements in regenerative medicine

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global stem cell market size is expected to reach USD 19.13 Billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Growing adoption of stem cell therapies to treat chronic and rare diseases, rising number of clinical trials for regenerative medicine globally, and rapid progress in stem cell research are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, increasing investment by major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, advancements in regenerative medicine, and development of advanced gene editing and tissue engineering techniques are also expected to contribute to revenue growth of the market going ahead.

Stem cells are unspecialized cells that have the ability to develop into different types of cells such as liver cells, muscle cells, and brain cells, among others. Stem cells have remarkable ability of self-renewal in undifferentiated state and can differentiate into various cell types with specific functions under appropriate triggers. Stem cells have played a major role in regenerative medicine, with increasing focus on stem cells of human origin such as adult stem cells, somatic stem cells, and embryonic stem cells. These cells can be used to regenerate human cells, organs, and tissues and have the capability to restore normal function after disease or debilitating injury. During embryonic development, stem cells can form cells of all three germ layers – mesoderm, endoderm, and ectoderm. They play a crucial role in repair system of body and normal turnover of regenerative organs such as skin and blood, and this has boosted their importance in medical therapies for the treatment of various degenerative illnesses.

Have Queries? To request a sample or speak to an expert before you buy the report, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2981

Recent advancements in stem cell biology and research have enhanced the application scope of stem cell therapy in treating diseases wherein currently available medical therapies have failed to cure, prevent progression, or alleviate symptoms. This is also a key factor expected to contribute to revenue growth of the market over the forecast period. However, ethical issues and political controversies, concerns related to immunity, and stringent regulatory policies associated with stem cell research are some key factors expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2981

Some Key Highlights from the Report:

Human embryonic stem cells segment is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period owing to increasing use of human embryonic stem cells in regenerative medicine, growing application of ESCs in drug discovery and development, and rising use of ESCs to evaluate toxicity and biological activity of small molecule compounds.

Cryopreservation segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period attributable to increasing preference for cryopreservation of stem cells, availability of cell preparations of consistent quality, and growing ability of cryopreservation offer secure and stable storage to prevent metabolic damages to cells.

Allogeneic stem cell therapy segment is expected to account for a considerably large revenue share over the forecast period owing to increasing use of allogeneic stem cell transplant to treat hematologic disorders, blood cancers, and immune disorders.

Regenerative medicine is expected to register robust revenue CAGR over the forecast period attributable to rapid progress in regenerative medicine, increasing focus on expanding therapeutic potential to treat neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease, and growing preference for regenerative medicine as a viable alternative to conventional drug-based therapies.

North America is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period attributable to increasing investment to boost stem cell research, rapid adoption of stem cell therapies to treat chronic diseases, increasing number of clinical trials, and presence of key market players in the region.

Major companies in the market include Celgene Corporation, Virgin Health Bank, ReNeuron Group plc, Biovault Family, Mesoblast Ltd, Precious Cells International Ltd, Caladrius, Opexa Therapeutics, Inc., Neuralstem, Inc., and Pluristem.

Key questions addressed in the report:

What market size is the global Stem Cells market expected to reach over the forecast period?

Which factors are expected to hamper global market growth between 2021 and 2028?

Which key factors are expected to driver global Stem Cells market throughout the forecast period?

Which application segment is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR over the forecast period?

Which leading players are operating in the global Stem Cells market?

What are the key outcomes of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis?

Find the extensive Report Description, TOC and Table of Figure @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/stem-cells-market

Global Stem Cells market segmentation:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Adult stem cells

Neuronal stem cells

Mesenchymal stem cells

Hematopoietic stem cells

Umbilical cord stem cells

Adipose?derived stem cells

Dental stem cells

Dedifferentiated fat (DFAT) cells

Other adult-derived stem cells

Human embryonic stem cells

IPS cells

Very small embryonic like stem cells

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Cell acquisition

Umbilical cord blood

Bone marrow harvest

Apheresis

Cell Production

Therapeutic cloning

Cell culture

In-vitro Fertilization

Isolation

Cryopreservation

Expansion and sub-culture

Therapy Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Allogeneic Stem Cell Therapy

Autologous Stem Cell Therapy

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Regenerative medicine

Orthopedics

Neurology

Hematology stem cells

Soft tissue injuries

Cardiovascular and myocardial infarction-based

Diabetes

Oncology

Liver disorder

Others

Drug discovery & development

Regional Outlook:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2981

Thank you for reading the research report on global Stem Cells market. We also offer customization of report as per client requirement. Kindly connect to know more about the customization plan and our team will offer the best suited plan as per your requirement.

Browse More Reports:

Solvent Evaporation Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/solvent-evaporation-market-to-reach-usd-926-8-million-by-2028-with-cagr-of-7-5-percent-says-reports-and-data/

Electronic Skin Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/electronic-skin-market-to-reach-usd-20-02-billion-by-2027-says-reports-and-data/

Respiratory Inhaler Devices Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/respiratory-inhaler-devices-market-to-reach-usd-52-43-billion-by-2027-says-reports-and-data/

Dual Chamber Prefilled Syringes Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/dual-chamber-prefilled-syringes-market-to-reach-usd-223-3-million-by-2028-says-reports-and-data/

Rheometers and Viscometers Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/rheometers-and-viscometers-market-to-reach-usd-1-087-57-million-by-2028-says-reports-and-data/

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.