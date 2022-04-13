Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Machine Learning Market To Reach USD 471.39 Billion By 2028, Says Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Rising volume of complex data and need for reduction in hardware costs are some key factors of the Artificial Intelligence & advanced Machine Learning market

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artificial Intelligence (AI) and advanced Machine Learning (ML) technologies are witnessing increasing demand and deployment across various fields, such as in leading-edge medical diagnostics, advanced quantum computer systems, consumer electronics, and smart personal assistants. Machine Learning is a type of AI, which enables computers to learn without being initially programmed. Rising focus on development of computer programs that can teach themselves and change and evolve when exposed to new data, is a factor driving demand for these technologies.

Some major companies in the market report include NVIDIA Corporation, Prisma Labs, Inc., IBM, Google, Intel Corporation, Clarifai, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Siemens, Netguru, and Micron Technology.

Artificial Intelligence and ML are major drivers of hyperautomation. Hyperautomation is a mega trend in IT, according to which anything within an organization that can be automated should be automated. The COVID-19 pandemic has fueled adoption of AI and advanced ML technologies, in which is known as “intelligent process automation” and “digital process automation”. Hyperautomation can be successful only if automated business processes can adapt to changing circumstances and respond to unforeseen events.

The report further covers comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a complete understanding of the competitive landscape and scenario of each market player. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the applications and product types offered in the market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Artificial Intelligence & advanced Machine Learning market on the basis of functions, organization size, vertical, and region:

Functions Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Operations

Manufacturing

Customer Support

Sales & Marketing

Research & Development

Others

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Consumer Goods & Retail

Automotive

Healthcare

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Government

Others (Education, Media & Entertainment)

Key Highlights of Report

In January 2021, mental health technological firm, Clarigent Health, launched Clarity, which is a listening app with AI designed to identify patients at the risk of suicide. The app uses ML to predict patients who are contemplating suicide.

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning are used to improve efficiently in manufacturing industry. Smart factories, also known as smart factories 4.0, can reduce major unexpected downtime and improve efficiency and transition time, overall product quality, and worker safety. Artificial Intelligence enables more productivity, while also ensuring facilities are environment friendly.

The large enterprises segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Such enterprises are adopting AI and advanced ML at a rapid pace to extract the needed information from large volumes of data and predict the outcome of different problems faced by the organization.

The latest report on the global Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Machine Learning market offers strategic insights into the market landscape to stakeholders, investors, and business owners to help them make efficient and lucrative business decisions based on key statistical data and facts. The report aims to offers a thorough outlook of the Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Machine Learning market based on various key elements, such as market drivers, limitations, threats, restraining factors, and growth prospects. The report aims to deliver a comprehensive understanding of the Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Machine Learning market growth and expansion in each key region of the world. It offers accurate estimations about the expected market size and growth over the projected timeline of 2021-2028.

Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Machine Learning Market Segmentation by Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

ToC of the report:

Chapter 1: Market overview and scope

Chapter 2: Market outlook

Chapter 3: Impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic

Chapter 4: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 5: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Limitations

Chapter 6: Key manufacturers of the industry

Chapter 7: Regional analysis

Chapter 8: Market segmentation based on type & applications

Chapter 9: Current and Future Trends

