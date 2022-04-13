Sensitive Data Discovery Market Global Trend, Demand, Scope, Growth Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021 -2028

Emergen Research Logo

Rising requirements to discover structured and unstructured sensitive information in different end-use industries is a key factor fueling global market growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global sensitive data discovery market size is expected to reach USD 15.75 Billion in 2028 and register a robust revenue CAGR over the forecast period. Market revenue growth is driven by factors such as rising adoption of cloud-based sensitive data discovery solutions and rising awareness regarding data security in various sectors such as IT and telecommunication, BFSI, government, healthcare, and others. Data discovery is a process of searching and identifying sensitive data to save or securely remove any sort of compromising information. Continuous generation of new data on a daily basis by various organizations is boosting demand for sensitive data discovery solutions across the globe.

Every piece of information has its own specific set of risks and challenges. Different levels of procedures and special protection is required for remediation. Sensitive information can be classified into different levels, such as public, internal, restricted, and confidential.

The report projects the market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate owing to raid advancements and technological developments in the sector. The report offers strategic recommendations to the businesses and investors to capitalize on the lucrative growth opportunities. The report further provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape and provides complete coverage with regard to company profiles, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, and market position. It also covers mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, collaborations, agreements, and partnerships, among others. It also offers insights into the manufacturing processes, revenue estimations, R&D advancements, and industrial penetration.

Some major companies in the market report include IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, AWS, Proofpoint, Inc., Google, SolarWinds, Micro Focus, PKWARE, Inc., and Thales.

Emergen Research has segmented the global sensitive data discovery market based on component, organization size, deployment mode, application, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Solution

Service

Managed Services

Professional Services

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018-2028)

On-premises

Cloud

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Security and Risk Management,

Compliance Management

Asset Management

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

BFSI

Government

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail

Manufacturing

Telecommunications and IT

Others

Key Highlights of Report

In January 2021, Netwrix merged with Stealthbits and the combined entity will offer data privacy and security solutions to organizations of any size and in any region around the world.

Service segment is expected to register a 16.2% revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. Managed services and professional services are sub-segments under the service segment. This steady revenue growth can be attributed to rising support and maintenance requirements in large organizations.

Europe accounted for second-largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. Increasing investment in data security measures and rising adoption of data security solutions are key factors driving revenue growth of the market in this region.

Global Sensitive Data Discovery Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Sensitive Data Discovery market. It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

Key questions addressed in the report:

Who are the leading players dominating the global Sensitive Data Discovery Market?

Which factors could potentially hamper the global market growth during the forecast period?

Which regional market offers the most attractive growth opportunities to the companies operating in this market?

How is the raw material availability affecting the demand for Sensitive Data Discovery in this industry vertical?

