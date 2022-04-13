Lactase Market Global Industry Size, Analysis, Trends, Development Strategy,Key Vendors, Future Prospects, Forecast 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing number of lactose-intolerant cases around the world coupled with growing concerns regarding digestive issues are some key factors driving market

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Lactase Market research report offers a panoramic view of the Lactase market, regulatory framework, and macro- and micro-economic factors that influence the growth of the industry. The report strives to offer authentic information about the Lactase market size, share, product portfolio, revenue estimations, and growth rate. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with verified and reliable data obtained from industry experts and professionals.

The global lactase market size is expected to reach USD 357.1 Million in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing number of lactose-intolerant cases around the world, growing concerns regarding digestive issues due to the consumption of dairy products, and shifting consumer preference towards lactose-free dairy products. Increasing demand for lactase, which reduces lactose content in dairy products, is driving market revenue growth currently.

Health-conscious consumers are demanding more affordable and nutritious dairy solutions to support healthier lifestyles without compromising on taste and texture, which is resulting in increasing utilization of lactase enzymes in dairy products. Increasing consumption of high-quality, clean-tasting, sugar-reduced and lactose-free dairy products is another key factor driving demand for lactase enzymes in food & beverage industries. Increasing demand for lactase supplements among consumers diagnosed with lactose intolerance is contributing to growing demand for lactase enzymes.

The report also discusses the key players involved in the market such as HANSEN HOLDINGS A/S, Kerry Group, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Novozymes, Merck KGaA, DuPont, Amano Enzyme, Advanced Enzyme Technologies, Mitushi Biopharma, and Rajvi Enterprise as well as new entrants in the market. It focuses on the recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, brand promotions, and product launches, among others. The report also provides details about the company overview, business expansion plans, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, global market position, financial status, and consumer base.

Key Highlights from the Report

In February 2020, Royal DSM entered into the growing market of human milk oligosaccharides (HMO), taking over as the producer of recombinant 2’-fucosyl lactose, Danish Glycom A/S. The acquisition is expected to support growth of Glycom by adding its human milk oligosaccharides products to the broad global customer base of DSM and integrate it in its full solutions offering for infant nutrition customers.

Liquid segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Higher activity and better functionality of liquid lactase makes it more preferred, which is expected to drive revenue growth of the liquid lactase segment.

Yeast segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Technological advancements in lactase extraction process through yeast is expected to boost growth of the global lactase market during the forecast period.

Emergen Research has segmented the global lactase market on the basis of form, source, application, and region:

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Liquid

Dry

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Yeast

Fungi

Bacteria

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Food & beverage (Cheese, milk, ice-cream, yoghurt)

Dietary supplements

Pharmaceutical products

Objectives of the Report:

Study of the global Lactase market size by key regions, types, and applications with reference to historical data (2017-2019) and forecast (2021-2028)

Industrial structure analysis of the Lactase market by identification of various sub-segments

Extensive analysis of key market players along with their SWOT analysis

Competitive landscape bench marking

Analysis of Lactase market based on growth trends, futuristic outlook, and contribution to the total growth of the market

Analysis of drivers, constraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks in the global Lactase market

Comprehensive analysis of competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and other strategic alliances

Global Lactase Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Lactase market. It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

