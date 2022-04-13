Telepresence Robot Market Size – Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures with Forecasts Growth by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing application of telepresence robots in the healthcare industry for remote consultations is a significant factor driving global market growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research has recently published a detailed report on the global Telepresence Robot market formulated through extensive primary and secondary research. The report offers in-depth knowledge and analysis of the Telepresence Robot market through verified and validated data curated to offer accurate insights. The report also offers a region wise and country wise analysis of the Telepresence Robot market and contains a detailed analysis of the key elements influencing the growth of the market in the region. The research study also contains historical, current, and forecast estimations for each sector, segment, sub-segment, and regions.

The global telepresence robot market size is expected to reach USD 684.4 Million at a steady CAGR of 15.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady revenue growth of the telepresence robot market can be attributed to increasing application of telepresence robots in the healthcare industry for remote applications, including consultations with doctors, healthcare professionals, and patients.

Telepresence robots are widely used in hospitals for patient bedside care and data monitoring, rehabilitation, carrying medical supplies to operating theaters, room disinfection, and lab automation assistance. In patient bedside care and data monitoring application, telepresence robots alert healthcare professionals instantly to any significant changes in patients’ condition. In addition, telepresence robots find extensive application in telemedicine such as in facilitating remote conferencing and consultation with a medical specialist, especially in rural healthcare settings.

Some major companies in the market report include Mantaro Networks Inc., AMY Robotics, Double Robotics, VGo Communications Inc., SuperDroid Robots, Inbot Technology Ltd., Qihan Technology Co. Ltd., Ava Robotics Inc., InTouch Technologies Inc., and Wicron.

The report further covers comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a complete understanding of the competitive landscape and scenario of each market player. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the applications and product types offered in the market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global telepresence robot market on the basis of component, product type, application, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Display

Camera

Speaker

Control System & Sensors

Power Source

Others

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Mobile

Stationary

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Healthcare

Education

Homecare

Enterprise

Others

Key Highlights of Report

In January 2019, OhmniLabs announced introduction of Ohmni Supercam Telepresence Robot with a very high-resolution camera that would enable users to view whiteboard contents and printed documents more clearly.s

Mobile telepresence robots can be steered remotely and from distant locations. Mobile telepresence robots were primarily deployed to promote social interaction between individuals and are garnering rapid traction in application areas including health care environments, office environments, and for geriatric care. Also, mobile telepresence robots are witnessing increasing demand attributed to rapid technological advancements in the field of mobile robotics.

For geriatrics care, mobile telepresence robots offer many advantages by enabling elders to operate the robot remotely and interact with it. A telepresence robot can be adjusted for various uses for elderly users, including those with mobility issues. Telepresence robots provide a feeling of safety and staying connected socially by providing a means to interact virtually.

Global Telepresence Robot Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Telepresence Robot market. It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What will be the estimated growth rate of the Telepresence Robot market by 2027?

Who are the prominent distributors, vendors, and manufacturers of the market?

What are the driving and restraining factors of the growth of the Telepresence Robot market throughout the forecast period?

What are the current and future market trends of the Telepresence Robot market?

What are the sales and price analysis of the product by types, applications, and regions?

What are the expected opportunities for the companies and new entrants in the coming years?

