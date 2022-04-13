Blood Glucose Monitoring Industry Analysis By Production, Consumption, Revenue And Growth Rate By 2028

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blood Glucose Monitoring Industry Size – USD 4.31 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 19.6%, Market Trends – Increasing usage of continuous glucose monitoring system during clinical studies

The Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Industry Research Report published by Emergen Research has been formulated by analysis of key business details and extensive geographical spread of the Continuous Glucose Monitoring System industry. The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Blood Glucose Monitoring Industry along with crucial statistical data about the Blood Glucose Monitoring Industry. The research study provides historical data from 2017 to 2018 and offers accurate forecast estimation until 2027. The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

The current COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have an effect on the growth of the Continuous Glucose Monitoring System industry majorly attributable to the movement restrictions and impact on the supply and demand due to the lockdowns. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected several sectors of the global market, and the Continuous Glucose Monitoring System sector is expected to feel the impact of the pandemic. The economic slowdown and dynamic changes in the demands will further affect the growth of the industry. The report covers the impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall Continuous Glucose Monitoring System industry.

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Blood Glucose Monitoring Industry. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Blood Glucose Monitoring Industry, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Blood Glucose Monitoring Industry.

Radical Highlights of the Blood Glucose Monitoring Industry Report:

Comprehensive overview of the Blood Glucose Monitoring Industry along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Blood Glucose Monitoring Industry

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

Competitive Landscape:

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

Medtronic plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Dexcom, Inc., Echo Therapeutics, Inc., Senseonics Holdings, Inc., A. Menarini Diagnostics Ltd., GlySens Incorporated, and Ypsomed Holding AG

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Sensor segment is expected to expand at a substantially rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period as sensor, which employs glucose oxidase to monitor glucose levels, is a key component of continuous glucose monitoring systems.

Adult (>14 years) segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period because of the growing geriatric population.

Hospital segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Growing use of continuous glucose monitoring systems in hospital settings for the detection of blood sugar levels in patients with diabetes mellitus is driving growth of the segment.

North America is expected to register a rapid revenue growth rate over the forecast period among other regional markets due to robust presence of major continuous glucose monitoring systems providers such as Dexcom, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Echo Therapeutics, Inc., and Senseonics Holdings, Inc. among others.

Emergen Research has segmented global continuous glucose monitoring system on the basis of component, demographics, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Integrated Insulin Pumps

Transmitters & Receivers

Sensors

Demographics Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Child (≤14 years)

Adult (>14 years)

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospitals

Clinics

Home Healthcare

Others

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

