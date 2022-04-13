5G Infrastructure Market Size, Share, Growth, Opportunity, Leading Companies and Global Industry Trends 2022-2027

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled “5G Infrastructure Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global 5G infrastructure market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 49.4% during 2022-2027. 5G, or the fifth-generation infrastructure, consists of a vast network of small and macro cell base stations that integrate telecom, storage, and computer resources into a unified system. The network relies on software-defined networking (SDN), mobile edge computing (MEC), network functions virtualization (NFV), and fog computing (FC) technologies to improve scalability, increase agility, and attain ultra-low latency. 5G infrastructure also supports high throughput, mobility, connection density, and multi-gigabit per second (GBPS) peak data speed. The telecom operators, currently, are adopting a non-standalone (NSA) approach to deploy 5G infrastructure across the globe.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The rising demand for superior network reliability and high-speed data is one of the key factors driving the 5G infrastructure market across the globe. The increasing demand for 5G infrastructure in the internet of things (IoT) devices, augmented reality (AR), semi-autonomous vehicles, climate control systems, and kitchen appliances is further contributing to the market growth. Apart from this, the shifting preference toward precision farming, the development of smart cities, and digitized logistics are some of the other factors creating a positive outlook for the market.

5G Infrastructure Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the 5G infrastructure market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Airspan Networks Inc.

AT&T Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Mavenir Systems Inc. (Comverse Technology)

NEC Corporation

Nokia Oyj

Oracle Corporation

Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson

ZTE Corporation

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global 5G infrastructure market on the basis of communication infrastructure, network technology, network architecture, frequency, end user and region.

Breakup by Communication Infrastructure:

• Small Cell

• Macro Cell

• Radio Access Network (RAN)

• Others

Breakup by Network Technology:

• Software-Defined Networking

• Network Function Virtualization

• Others

Breakup by Network Architecture:

• Standalone

• Non-Standalone

Breakup by Frequency:

• Sub-6 Ghz

• Above 6 Ghz

Breakup by End User:

• Automotive

• Energy and Utilities

• Healthcare

• Home User

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

