Minimally Invasive Procedure Industry Emerging Trend | By Key Players, Product Type, Application and Region by 2028

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing preference for reduced hospital stay are among some key factors driving market revenue growth

The Global Minimally Invasive Procedure Industry size is expected to reach USD 41.16 Billion at a steady CAGR of 8.1% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Chronic diseases account for majority of disabilities and deaths globally. Health expenses on chronic diseases are a major contributor to the USD 3.80 trillion yearly healthcare expenses in the US, with about 50.0% of the American population being diagnosed with a minimum of one chronic disease and the ratio is likely to grow in the future. Surgery is widely used to address various chronic diseases. Minimally Invasive Procedure provide benefits of small incision, decreased infection risk, reduced tissue injuries, and faster recovery time.

According to the regional analysis, the market is primarily spread over key geographical regions as follows:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and covers company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and business initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches and brand promotions among others.

Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report:

Stryker Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic PLC, Boston Scientific Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, OmniGuide Holdings Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, CONMED Corporation, and Hoya Corporation.

Furthermore, the report divides the Minimally Invasive Procedure Industry into key segments and sub-segments to offer an analysis of the product type and application spectrum of the industry. It also offers predictions about the segments expected to show significant growth during the projected timeline.

Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Handheld Devices

Cutter Devices

Inflation Devices

Electrosurgical Devices

Monitoring and Visual Devices

Guiding Devices

Auxiliary Devices

Surgery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Gastrointestinal Surgery

Cardiovascular Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Urological Surgery

Cosmetic Surgery

Neurological Surgery

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Overview of the Minimally Invasive Procedure Industry Report:

Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

In-depth analysis of the risks, restraints, and limitations in the Minimally Invasive Procedure industry

