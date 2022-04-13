Minimally Invasive Procedure Industry Emerging Trend | By Key Players, Product Type, Application and Region by 2028
The Global Minimally Invasive Procedure Industry size is expected to reach USD 41.16 Billion at a steady CAGR of 8.1% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
Chronic diseases account for majority of disabilities and deaths globally. Health expenses on chronic diseases are a major contributor to the USD 3.80 trillion yearly healthcare expenses in the US, with about 50.0% of the American population being diagnosed with a minimum of one chronic disease and the ratio is likely to grow in the future. Surgery is widely used to address various chronic diseases. Minimally Invasive Procedure provide benefits of small incision, decreased infection risk, reduced tissue injuries, and faster recovery time.
According to the regional analysis, the market is primarily spread over key geographical regions as follows:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and covers company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and business initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches and brand promotions among others.
Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report:
Stryker Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic PLC, Boston Scientific Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, OmniGuide Holdings Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, CONMED Corporation, and Hoya Corporation.
Furthermore, the report divides the Minimally Invasive Procedure Industry into key segments and sub-segments to offer an analysis of the product type and application spectrum of the industry. It also offers predictions about the segments expected to show significant growth during the projected timeline.
Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Handheld Devices
Cutter Devices
Inflation Devices
Electrosurgical Devices
Monitoring and Visual Devices
Guiding Devices
Auxiliary Devices
Surgery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Gastrointestinal Surgery
Cardiovascular Surgery
Orthopedic Surgery
Urological Surgery
Cosmetic Surgery
Neurological Surgery
Others
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Hospitals
Specialty Clinics
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Overview of the Minimally Invasive Procedure Industry Report:
Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities
Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis
Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape
Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size
Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position
Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing
Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants
In-depth analysis of the risks, restraints, and limitations in the Minimally Invasive Procedure industry
