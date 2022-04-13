Current Developments in 3D Bioprinting for Tissue and Organ Regeneration | Allevi, Organovo Holdings, Poietis, etc

Emergen Research Logo

Technological developments of the 3D Bioprinters and increasing investment in R & D of stem cell & regenerative medicines are driving the demand of the market.

The global 3D bioprinting of Tissues and Organs Industry is expected to reach USD 2,687.8 million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the technological developments of the 3D bioprinters and growing funding of the private and public organizations to encourage bioprinting research. Increasing investments in research and development of regenerative medicines and stem cell research is augmenting the demand for the industry.

The pandemic has severely disrupted the supply chain and raw material supplies of the healthcare industry. In such a crisis period, many 3D bioprinting companies have decided to supply emergency medical supplies and equipment such as PPE kits, COVID-19 test kits, and ventilators, to support the healthcare workers. With the spread of the COVID-19, there is a sudden increase in the need for the vaccine, which is resulting in increased research and development of the vaccine and drug testing. The 3D bioprinting technology is also utilized in the research of the vaccine by different biotherapeutic companies. Due to the pandemic, the 3D bioprinting of Tissues and Organs Industryis expected to experience significant growth due to the increase in demand over the forecast period.

Top competitors of the 3D bioprinting of Tissues and Organs Industryprofiled in the report include:

Allevi Inc., Organovo Holdings, Inc., CELLINK, Aspect Biosystems Ltd., Cyfuse Biomedical K.K., EnvisionTEC GmbH, TeVido BioDevices, Poietis, Digilab, Inc., and Nano3D Biosciences, Inc, among others.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Inkjet-based printing is expected to capture the largest market share in 2019 due to the increasing adoption of Inkjet-based printing in the Healthcare Industry.

The living cells dominated the market with a revenue share of 46.2% in 2019, owing to the growing funding of the private and public organizations to encourage the research of the bioprinting technologies.

The research application is expected to register the largest market share in 2019 due to the growing demand for stem cell and regenerative medicines research.

North America dominated the market with a revenue share of 48.1% in 2019, owing to the presence of technologically advanced healthcare infrastructure and uninterrupted initiatives of the government to enhance the healthcare industry.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for organ transplants, cosmetic surgeries, and lack of organ donors. Besides, the increasing investments of the government in the research and development of the vaccine due to the growing cases of COVID-19 is expected to fuel the demand for the 3D bioprinting in the region.

Emergen Research has segmented the global 3D bioprinting of Tissues and Organs Industryon the basis of Technology, Material, Application, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Laser-based

Inkjet-based

Syringe-based

Magnetic Levitation

Others

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hydrogels

Living Cells

Extracellular Matrices

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Clinical Application ( Blood Vessels, Skin)

Research Application (Regenerative Medicine, 3D Cell Culture, Drug research)

Regional Landscape:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Overview:

The research report on the 3D bioprinting of Tissues and Organs Industryis formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with qualitative and quantitative analysis of vital aspects of the market. The insightful data is further validated and verified by the industry professionals. The report strives to offer deeper insights into the overall market scenario of the 3D Bioprinting business sphere.

Key Objectives of the Report:

Analysis and estimation of the 3D bioprinting of Tissues and Organs Industrysize and share for the projected period of 2020-2027

Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape

Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global 3D bioprinting of Tissues and Organs Industry

Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through the study of the promising segments

Strategic recommendations to the established players and new entrants to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities

