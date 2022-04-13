The Alfa Doc Brings The Healing Power of Light to Alaska
Whole-body red light therapy is a natural and non-invasive pain and wellness solution now available in Valdez
I focus on treating the root cause of issues and making healthcare easy for the patient to understand so they feel empowered to make informed decisions about their health”VALDEZ, AK, USA, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Alfa Doc integrative medicine practice, introduces whole-body red light therapy to its services. Prism Light Pod is the industry’s most-advanced & award-winning red light therapy bed. It uses red and near-infrared light waves to speed the body’s natural recovery process. Red light therapy increases energy and stimulates mitochondrial wellness throughout the entire body to combat chronic fatigue and promote the rejuvenation of healthy body cells.
“I focus on treating the root cause of issues and making healthcare easy for the patient to understand so they feel empowered to make informed decisions about their health,” said Dr. Alfaro MD, MS, MSHS, FAAFP. “Red light therapy is one of the few wellness solutions to actually enhance health from a cellular level. With Prism Light Pod sessions, we have the ability to treat the entire body comfortably and effectively for a number of use-cases including, inflammation, pain, anxiety, depression, anti-aging, weight loss and more.”
Prism Light Pod’s full-body red-light therapy reduces pain and disorders by increasing circulation and stimulating the mitochondria of each body cell.
Prism Light Pod sessions at The Alfa Doc may be targeted toward:
- Relieving arthritis & joint pain
- Reducing chronic pain, neuropathy & disorders
- Accelerating performance & sports recovery
- Improving wound & injury healing
- Promoting anti-aging & skin conditioning
- Naturally speeding weight-loss
“Dr. Alfaro has a long standing reputation for being a trusted practitioner and spearheading community wellness initiatives. We are proud she has chosen Prism Light Pod to add to her service menu to supplement her expertise and knowledge in natural wellness,” said Karl Chen Founder & CEO of Prism Light Pod.
Join us for the launch event of Prism Light Pod to learn more about red light therapy and other services available at The Alfa Doc.
Date: April 14, 2022
Time: 4 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Location: 154 Fairbanks Dr. Valdez, AK 99686
Introductory pricing and service bundles will be available for purchase.
To RSVP for this event, visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/251178657168463
Angela Alfaro is a Fellow of the American Academy of Family Practice and is board certified by the American Board of Family Medicine and the American Board of Anti-Aging and Regenerative Medicine. She has been practicing medicine for almost 20 years and continues to improve her knowledge in the areas of nutrition, functional medicine, prevention and reversal of disease.
For more information about The Alfa Doc, visit: https://www.thealfadoc.com/prism-light-pod
About Dr. Angela Alfaro
Dr. Alfaro founded The Alfa Doc LLC, a personalized integrative and functional medicine practice in September 2019, to bring a new way of delivering medicine to Alaska. It is her mission to make healthcare understandable to those who need it and create a movement where the patient experience is both personal and practical, meeting both the patient and provider’s needs. To learn more about the Alfa Doc, visit: https://www.thealfadoc.com/
About Prism Light Pod
Founded in 2017, Prism Light Pod manufactures and sells its award-winning full-body red light therapy systems for performance recovery, pain management, weight-loss and anti-aging. Prism Light Pod is headquartered in Denver, CO and distributes its products worldwide. Prism Light Pod has been awarded the prestigious Global Excellence Award as the Most-Powerful Full-Body Red Light Therapy System of 2020 and the Best Red Light Therapy Device of 2021. For information about Prism Light Pod, visit: www.prismlightpod.com
