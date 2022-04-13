Durable Medical Tool that supports activities of Daily Living, Transfers and Ambulation

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 192.93 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.8%, Market Trend – Technological advancements in medical equipment manufacturing

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growing aging population and increasing adoption of advanced medical equipment in developing countries are key factors driving growth of the global Durable Medical Tool Industry

The global Durable Medical Tool Industry size is expected to reach USD 305.17 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing number of disabled care centers and surgical and outpatient services, hospital, and elderly care homes, and major prevalence of cancer, ophthalmic ailments, cardiac disorders, neurological conditions, and gynecological disorders, coupled with rapidly increasing geriatric population, continuous technological advancements in medical equipment manufacturing are some major factors boosting revenue growth of the global durable medical equipment market. Durable medical equipment is designed to manage various medical conditions, illnesses, and offer therapeutic benefits and convenience to patients.

Durable medical equipment is segmented into personal mobility devices, bathroom safety devices and medical furniture, monitoring, and therapeutic devices. Personal mobility devices refer to devices that provide mobility to users who are unable to move or walk. This category includes scooters, wheelchairs, walkers, crutches, and canes. Personal mobility devices segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the global market in 2020, which can be attributed to increasing number of elderly patients, care centers, and major prevalence of chronic disorders.

Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report:

Invacare Corporation, GE Healthcare, Stryker Corporation, Hill Rom, Inc., Drive Medical, GF Health Products, Inc., Sunrise Medical, Medline Industries, Inc., Carex Health Brands, Inc., and Intco Medical.

The report offers a comprehensive breakdown of the regional analysis of the market and subsequent country-wise analysis. The regional analysis of the market comprises of production volume information, consumption volume and patterns, revenue, and growth rate for the forecast period of 2020-2027.

According to the regional analysis, the market is primarily spread over key geographical regions as follows:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and covers company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and business initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches and brand promotions among others.

Furthermore, the report divides the Durable Medical Tool Industry into key segments and sub-segments to offer an analysis of the product type and application spectrum of the industry. It also offers predictions about the segments expected to show significant growth during the projected timeline.

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Bathroom Safety Devices and Medical Furniture

Personal Mobility Devices

Monitoring and Therapeutic Devices

Payer Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Private

Public

Out-of-Pocket

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Clinics

Hospitals

Long Term Care Centers

Home Care Settings

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Some Key Findings From the Report:

In February 2021, InfuSystem acquired FilAMed. This acquisition will help InfuSystem to broaden and enhance its biomedical services offerings within its DME platform and provide the opportunity for the company to enter into the acute care market.

Hospital segment accounted for major revenue share among the other end-use segments in the global market in 2020. Rising number of hospitals and development in hospital infrastructure are the key factors driving revenue growth in this segment.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period, which can be attributed to rapid development in medical infrastructure, growing investment in medical equipment manufacturing, and rising adoption of advanced medical equipment.

