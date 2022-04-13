Alameda Comedy Club Celebrates One Year Anniversary After Enduring Pandemic Delays

Submit Release
ALAMEDA, CA, USA, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Alameda Comedy Club has managed to survive the pandemic and will be celebrating the one-year anniversary of the opening of their Main Showroom on Friday, April 15th with shows starring Paco Romane with special guests Tony Camin and Corde Snell. Paco has twice been named Best Bay Area Comedian by the SF Bay Guardian and SF Weekly.

The showroom was initially scheduled to open in April of 2020, but construction was halted due to the pandemic. After months of delays and additional work to create an outdoor venue, the club began producing shows in their patio showroom in October of 2020 before weathering yet another two-month shutdown in December of that year. The club chose to move shows outside again during the delta and omicron surges for the safety of guests, staff, and performers.

“Launching any new business is a challenge, but we never expected this.” said Patrick Ford, co-owner of the club with his wife, Lori Theis, and their brother-in-law Scott Vail. “Because we didn’t have any 2019 operating history to show, we didn’t qualify for any of the government support programs. Nothing! We are hoping, as most are, that the worst is behind us and life will get back to normal.”

The Alameda Comedy Club is the first new SF Bay Area headliner comedy club to open in decades. Patrick, a software executive and entrepreneur, has been performing in and producing standup comedy shows since 2007 and serves as the Club Manager and Booker. Lori, well known in the restaurant industry as the General Manager for top restaurants such as Boulevard and Farallon, has been a key member of the opening team for nine restaurants, and is the General Manager of the bar and restaurant.

The Alameda Comedy Club has already gained a great reputation for its high-quality food menu, craft cocktails, and local beer and wine offerings. Lori and chef Arran Burns have created a menu of delicious sharable plates to be enjoyed before and during shows.

Safety has been a primary concern of the club and all efforts have been made to meet or exceed all COVID-related precautions. “We require our guests to show proof of vaccination or a current negative COVID test to enter the club.” said co-owner Lori Theis.

The club features nationally touring headliner comedians every weekend. Upcoming shows include:

- Apr 22-23 – JT Haberstaat
- Apr 29-30 – Caitlin Peluffo
- May 6-7 – Billy Bonnell

The club also supports the development of local comedy talent with their “Open Mic” and “All-Star Showcase” on Thursday nights.

Sunday features the popular “Drag Yourself to Brunch” show at noon. In May the club will be launching classes in Standup Comedy, Improv, and Sketch Comedy on Tuesday evenings.

The full schedule of shows is available at: http://alamedacomedy.com

