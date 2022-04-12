Submit Release
Governor Ducey Orders Flags At Half Staff In Honor Of Firefighter And EMT Brendan Bessee

PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset tomorrow, April 13, in honor of Brendan Bessee, a firefighter and emergency medical technician who passed away on Friday, April 8.

Brendan Bessee served as a first responder for the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Fire Department. He and Tyler Packer, another emergency medical technician, were in an ambulance responding to an emergency call when they were hit by a semi-truck. Bessee died on impact. Packer is in critical condition in the hospital.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the families, friends and colleagues of Brendan and Tyler,” Governor Ducey said. “When we say our first responders put their lives on the line every day, that’s not a figure of speech. It’s heartbreaking that Brendan’s heroism and selflessness cost him his life. Arizona mourns the loss of one of our best, and we pray that Tyler makes a full recovery. God bless them and all our brave first responders.”

