It's an agenda that has so far drawn less attention and sparked fewer political fights than the one that dominated housing discussions at the state Capitol in 2021. The Legislature was quick to intervene last month in a UC Berkeley legal dispute over student admissions and housing that could have cut the school's incoming class by thousands of students.
You just read:
A snapshot of new state government efforts to tackle California’s housing crisis
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.