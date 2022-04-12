Government starts detailed urban planning, initially via four districts

MACAU, April 12 - The Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, said on Tuesday (12 April) the Government would conduct detailed urban planning regarding four Macao districts, in line with the Macao Urban Development Master Plan, published in earlier time.

The four districts to be covered were: New Urban Zone Area A (also known as “East District-2” in the Master Plan); “Outer Harbour District-1”; “Outer Harbour District-2”; and “Northern District-2”, said Mr Ho during a question-and-answer session at the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

Noting the Master Plan had divided the city into 18 districts, Mr Ho said detailed planning work for them would be impossible on a simultaneous basis

Mr Ho also talked about redevelopment work relating to Iao Hon Estate. He said it was a huge project, as it involved gaining agreement and authorisation from more than 2,000 property owners. The Government would launch a pilot scheme before year-end, with a view to providing property owners with a better understanding of the redevelopment, including fees to be shouldered by them, he added. The Government would give additional support, including providing temporary housing for the property owners, in order to advance the redevelopment process, Mr Ho stated.

Regarding construction of the Islands District Medical Complex, Mr Ho said the Government expected to complete basic construction this year, with interior decoration to begin prior to year-end.

The Government had also drafted a legal framework for administering the Islands District Medical Complex, and would submit it to the Legislative Assembly for review at the earliest opportunity, said the Chief Executive.

Regarding education, Mr Ho said in his remarks that the Government had proposals to solve crowding issues relating to 11 schools located on building podiums. He also said there would be two additional international schools, in order to support efforts to attract talent from outside.

In Tuesday’s question-and-answer session, Mr Ho disclosed more information on the Government’s environmental policies. In future, public departments would use only electrically-powered vehicles. Exceptions would apply to special-purpose vehicles, such as fire engines. He said the Government had always attached great importance to environment-protection issues. Mr Ho added that advances had been made in relation to the construction of a water-reclamation plant, and to the setting up of additional collection points for food waste.

Mr Ho also said the Government would consistently launch training courses for civil servants, in order to strengthen such workers’ spirit of patriotism. Mr Ho invited members of the public to attend the National Security Education Exhibition, due to be inaugurated on Saturday (15 April), so they could gain a better understanding of national security issues.

During the question-and-answer session, Mr Ho tackled queries raised by an aggregate of 31 members of the Legislative Assembly. Topics discussed included: epidemic-control work; measures to spur the economy; support for small and medium-sized enterprises; the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin; regional cooperation; adequate economic diversification; development of financial industry; development of a bond market; tertiary education; policies on land and property development; talent development; preparations for the 15th National Games; cultural affairs; the tourism and recreation sectors; and population policy.