I-94 to be closed from Montana border to Jamestown

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) will be closing Interstate 94 east and westbound from the Montana border to Jamestown at 5 p.m. CT/4 p.m. MT today. Intercity travel between Bismarck and Mandan will remain open. Motorists are not allowed to travel on a closed road due to life-threatening conditions caused by blowing snow and near-zero visibility. Due to the rapidly changing road conditions and extreme winter weather, additional road closures are expected.

“Patience is key when dealing with storm delays caused by road closures. No one’s life is worth risking in these conditions; stay home, sit tight, and wait for the storm to pass,” said Sgt. Wade Kadrmas with the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Commercial motor vehicle parking will become limited at interstate closure points. Commercial motor vehicles should consider stopping prior to closure points.

Motorists should not use their GPS to access secondary roads to avoid road closures. Motorists should be warned that secondary roads could become blocked or impassable due to the significant snowfall and high winds creating severe snow drifts on the highways. Snow drifts are more prevalent at structures and sheltered areas. Vehicles may become stranded and emergency responders may not be able to reach you safely.

For more information on road conditions across North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

Please be advised that road condition information on 511 and the travel map is updated daily from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. CT. The road report is based upon the information available to the NDDOT at the time of preparation and is provided solely as a public service. Conditions may vary from those reported.

- ### -

C O N T A C T:

Matt Walstad mjwalstad@nd.gov 701.239.8920