The Evans Group Putting Seamstresses In The Spotlight For New Clothing Lines
New fashion designers, take note: seamstresses and other local textile workers are creating new clothing lines at The Evans Group.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Los Angeles clothing manufacturer is known for giving independent fashion designers a grasp on all things fashion.
From the studio in Downtown Los Angeles, some of the most talented seamstresses, all with years of experience and keen ideas for detail, give rookie designers something to look forward to.
Namely, the high-quality clothing lines have been part and parcel of the made-to-measure fashion production house since 2005.
Putting The Work In: All About Seamstresses
Along with praising its talented seamstresses, The Evans Group (TEG) team offers readers and would-be designers a crash course in what seamstresses do, how they operate, and, most importantly, that ever-present burning question: what’s the difference between a seamstress and a tailor?
The Evans Group comes well-equipped with these answers while setting the stage.
“When comparing seamstresses vs. tailors, knowing the subtle yet key differences is essential. Although people throw the two terms around regarding gender, the most important differentiation is what they do. In short, a seamstress creates apparel, while a tailor specializes in taking existing garments and altars them to different specifications and measurements.”
TEG breaks it down simply: a seamstress is a professional who takes designs and sews them into garments that make up a future fashion collection. On the other hand, a tailor is an alteration expert, taking that existing garment and performing some creative magic to help find the perfect fit. It doesn’t matter whether it’s a designer t-shirt line or a wedding dress; both these similar professions create and revise until they achieve perfection.
While there are tailors present at TEG’s studio, the fashion production house in California wanted to shine the spotlight on its team of talented textile workers. And it’s easy to see why these individuals earned the pride of the garment manufacturer.
American-Made Clothing
TEG often emphasizes its affinity for U.S. clothing manufacturers and clothing distributors. After all, TEG itself serves as a sterling example of how American designers can successfully and thoroughly go through the entire clothing design process from the first ideas to the shop display window. A great way to differentiate itself from overseas manufacturers is how its seamstresses play a part in the equation. For example, founder Jennifer Evans sings the praises of these experts.
“Out seamstresses know what they’re doing. They have a collective eye for detail that feeds right into our quality assurance process. The work of our seamstresses and pattern makers is so vital for the shared success of TEG and the fashion designer.”
The quality assurance checks at TEG (and there are many) allow designers to fix, revise, and edit any discrepancies or significant changes in the design.
Learning More With Common Seamstress FAQs
Although new designers know seamstresses hold the key to taking a bare-bones clothing idea to the next level, some lingering questions remain. Anticipating any remaining seamstress questions, TEG provides a solid FAQ section. Every bit helps when designing a luxury clothing line with The Evans Group.
And if designers were curious about the current state of how the company operates with ever-changing hours due to the pandemic:
“Yes. At The Evans Group, our team of seamstresses still makes clothing. Although the pandemic changed how we do business, TEG still accepts clothing orders from clients. As such, [clothing designers] can expect excellence from seamstresses in Los Angeles.”
Seamstresses, New Designers, and TEG: How It Works
TEG uses the spotlight pointed at its talented staff as a means to communicate directly with new and established independent fashion designers. In short, an ambitious designer can employ these fabric experts to fashion everything from an out-of-the-box avant-garde style to a new retro clothing line, evoking the look and feel of decades past.
Along with obvious talent, TEG emphasizes its aim to keep domestic clothing manufacturing as the focal point of its business model. Along with sustainability, of course.
“Unsatisfied with opting for overseas labor, Evans, along with emphasizing sustainable fashion, knew that some of the most talented seamstresses in Los Angeles could fulfill any order indie fashion designers would submit.
In short, American clothing manufacturers at The Evans Group made the fashion production house what it is today: a thriving, invaluable resource for fashion designers everywhere.”
With this laser focus on keeping the fashion industry (and the planet) a greener place, The Evans Group pursues an aggressively optimistic practice of hiring local textile experts. Especially on larger clothing orders, local factories and seamstresses team up and create unique designer clothing.
Rookie and veteran designers start with TEG’s noted creative services, a team of designers who help conjure ideas.
Through iconic tools like the abstract fashion mood board and fashion sketching, the creative services team at TEG offers designers to foster an environment of creative growth, ambition, and luxury style.
Using this business model, the TEG team has had immense success over its nearly 20-year window of operation. Noted indie designers like Greg Lauren, Kate McDonald, and Johnathan Simkhai have found a winning formula when working with the Los Angeles clothing manufacturer. Whether developing pieces for a trendy art exhibit at the MOCA or some concepts for a lucrative partnership (see Greg Lauren’s ‘Made In L.A.’ for a stunning example), the seamstresses and pattern makers at TEG know how to get results.
Whether it’s determining how much a clothing line costs or how to strike the perfect deal with a clothing manufacturer, The Evans Group always considers a fashion designer’s boundless potential for learning and creative power.
More About The Evans Group
The Evans Group, founded in 2005, is a full-service fashion development and production house based in Los Angeles and San Francisco. Since its inception, The Evans Group has worked with over 2,000 clothing brands and designers.
Learn more about The Evans Group on its website: https://tegintl.com
