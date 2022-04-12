TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE HOSTS BI-ANNUAL QUILT COMPETITION “TEXAS RODEOS”

AUSTIN – Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller is asking quilters from across the Lone Star State to participate in the Texas Department of Agriculture’s (TDA) 2022 Quilt Block Competition. Quilters are asked to submit patterns depicting scenes from Texas Rodeos.

“Each year we host this quilt competition, the submissions continue to amaze me,” Commissioner Miller said. “These folks spend countless hours hand-crafting beautiful quilt blocks showcasing Texas agriculture and just when you think the designs can’t get any better – they do! I look forward to this year’s presentation and the iconic Texas rodeo scenes our talented quilters will create.”

Participating quilters will create patterns from a selection of natural fibers provided by TDA and up to three additional cotton fabrics provided by the participant. TDA asks quilters to include one special piece of cotton fabric that personally represents family, history or heritage.

Entries for the 2022 Quilt Block Competition are due June 30, 2022. TDA is accepting applications now and will mail the fabric packets as soon as an application is processed. All entries will be judged by a panel of independent, outside individuals who will select the winning blocks to be pieced together into a quilt and unveiled during the annual Family Land Heritage ceremony this fall at the State Capitol in Austin.

TDA’s Family Land Heritage program honors Texas families who have kept their land in continuous agricultural operation for 100 years or more. This celebration of Texas agriculture has been taking place since 1974, and Commissioner Miller is excited to bring together two TDA traditions — Family Land Heritage and the Quilt Block Competition — this year.

To find the application and more information regarding the Quilt Block Competition visit: http://ow.ly/BBs550IAPaY

For questions contact: Anisa Elizondo at 512- 463-7518 or email Anisa.Elizondo@TexasAgriculture.gov

###