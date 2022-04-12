The Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents Attributes Peculiar Nature
“Attribute’s Peculiar Nature exhibits a deeply felt ascription; essential attributes fervently found in its poetic meanings.””LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tori Ellison’s Attributes Peculiar Nature is a collection of eloquent poetry meant to inspire an intellectual awakening in its readers. Tori Ellison is part of Bookmarc Alliance’s featured authors for the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books slated for April 23 & 24 at the University of Southern California Campus.
As a rhetoric poetic writer, Tori aims to revive a reader’s purpose in identifying their innate attributes and what the author calls their peculiar nature. Tori’s writing is crafted in such a way that it will reflect the reader’s vibrant aspects. By reaching one’s intellectual potential, Tori believes that one can have a better grasp of reality; therefore, leading to better choices. Tori Ellison is a poetic South Floridian from a small town called Belle Glade, a part of Palm
Beach Country. He later migrated to Tallahassee, the capital city of Florida, for better opportunities.
