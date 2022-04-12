Submit Release
The Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents Attributes Peculiar Nature

“Attribute’s Peculiar Nature exhibits a deeply felt ascription; essential attributes fervently found in its poetic meanings.””
— Tori Ellison
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tori Ellison’s Attributes Peculiar Nature is a collection of eloquent poetry meant to inspire an intellectual awakening in its readers. Tori Ellison is part of Bookmarc Alliance’s featured authors for the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books slated for April 23 & 24 at the University of Southern California Campus.

As a rhetoric poetic writer, Tori aims to revive a reader’s purpose in identifying their innate attributes and what the author calls their peculiar nature. Tori’s writing is crafted in such a way that it will reflect the reader’s vibrant aspects. By reaching one’s intellectual potential, Tori believes that one can have a better grasp of reality; therefore, leading to better choices. Tori Ellison is a poetic South Floridian from a small town called Belle Glade, a part of Palm
Beach Country. He later migrated to Tallahassee, the capital city of Florida, for better opportunities.

Interested readers may purchase their copies of this enlightening book at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online retailers.

About Bookmarc Alliance Advertising

Bookmarc Alliance is an independently run marketing and publicity company that aims to create spaces for new authors to promote their works. The business entity provides world-class services that better equip authors with brighter chances of landing a customer base on a global scale via marketing and publicity. The company is a powerhouse of highly skilled individuals committed to providing authors with the essentials of book promotions.

Please visit https://bookmarcalliance.com/ for more information.

